Diane Campbell Green's Newly Released "Becky Likes Boys" Receives Review from Reedsy Discovery Reviewer Kristine L.
Tarpon Springs, FL, February 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Diane Campbell Green's newly released book, "Becky Likes Boys," has received a review from Reedsy Discovery reviewer Kristine L., which can be found in full at https://www.reedsy.com/discovery/book/becky-likes-boys-diane-green#review.
Discovery Reviewer Kristine L. writes, "Loved It! Evocative, uplifting, and effervescent, this heartfelt story is as welcome and refreshing as a cup of cold water on a hot August afternoon... Set in Yardley, Pennsylvania during the 1960s, "Becky Likes Boys" spans roughly two years in the life of young Becky Chalmers in this delightful and heartfelt novel about family, faith, friendship, and discovery... There's something rich and warm about the writing that makes it almost incandescent.... The author expertly captures the swirling and ever-changing emotions of preteens and young teens as well as their anxieties, uncertainties, hopes and dreams.... Sturdy writing, crisp characterizations and a briskly paced plot will appeal to this book's target audience.... [Becky Likes Boys is] Book #6 in the Becky Chalmers Books series, [Although it] can be read as a stand-alone."
The author states that this book appeals to grandparents, parents, and their tweens/teens and especially to those with an affinity for first love stories.
"Becky Likes Boys" can be purchased at https://www.amazon.com/Becky-Likes-Diane-Campbell-Green/dp/B0BSJFF2TH.
