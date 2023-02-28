Author Maria Garcia’s New Book, "Silly Women Anonymous," is an Engrossing Read Rooted in Christianity That Offers Guidance Through an Entertaining Story
Recent release “Silly Women Anonymous,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maria Garcia is about a fictitious Christian-based organization where “silly women” go for spiritual and emotional healing.
Elmont, NY, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Maria Garcia has completed her new book, “Silly Women Anonymous”: a fascinating novel about a group of women who have done some “silly,” or foolish things, in their relationships with men.
In each chapter, a woman enters the door of "Silly Women Anonymous" and introduces herself during a meeting. Each person is assigned a seasoned mentor. In every chapter, a woman shares her “silly woman” story, providing background information about her life and her relationship as well as biblical truths she learned that led to her healing.
From a very tender age, Maria Garcia demonstrated a gift for writing. At the age of ten, she entered a national writing competition for fourteen-year-olds and won. Her first job was as a proofreader for a publishing company. She went on to work in the banking, education, and child welfare sectors, where she developed great compassion for and a desire to work with children and families experiencing various types of life challenges. Her gift for writing continued to be affirmed by her college professors and employers. Her professional and life experiences opened the door for her to facilitate workshops in parenting, domestic violence, conflict resolution, child development, suicide prevention, child abuse, etc.
Maria wrote several strategic intervention programs for schools and communities. She was instrumental in writing the first Suicide Prevention Policy, Summer Program, and Out-of-School Suspension Program for the Ministry of Education, Trinidad, West Indies. Maria taught life skills to women pursuing nontraditional careers for the Ministry of Social Development, Trinidad. She headed up a counseling and mentoring ministry at Flaming Word Ministry in Trinidad under Reverend Dave Alleyne and is currently a leader serving in the Women, Evangelism, and Tristate Ministries at Calvary Tabernacle, Hempstead, New York, under Bishop Barrington Goldson and Pastor Robert Stewart.
Maria discusses the inspiration behind her work, sharing, “This book, ‘Silly Women Anonymous,’ was inspired by the scripture 2 Timothy 3:1–7. According to the ‘Strong’s Concordance,’ this portion of Scripture tells us that in the last days, perilous (terrifying) times shall come; men shall become lovers of selves, covetous (materialistic), boasters, proud, blasphemers (slanderous), disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy (wicked), without natural affection (inhumane, unloving), truce breakers (cannot be persuaded to enter into a covenant), false accusers (liars), incontinent (lacking self-control), fierce (vicious), despisers of those that are good (hostile toward that which is good or virtuous), having a form of godliness (resemblance of godliness) but denying the power thereof (denying the impact of these very behaviors).”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maria Garcia’s remarkable work encourages readers to learn from these characters.
Readers who wish to experience this one-of-a-kind work can purchase “Silly Women Anonymous” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In each chapter, a woman enters the door of "Silly Women Anonymous" and introduces herself during a meeting. Each person is assigned a seasoned mentor. In every chapter, a woman shares her “silly woman” story, providing background information about her life and her relationship as well as biblical truths she learned that led to her healing.
From a very tender age, Maria Garcia demonstrated a gift for writing. At the age of ten, she entered a national writing competition for fourteen-year-olds and won. Her first job was as a proofreader for a publishing company. She went on to work in the banking, education, and child welfare sectors, where she developed great compassion for and a desire to work with children and families experiencing various types of life challenges. Her gift for writing continued to be affirmed by her college professors and employers. Her professional and life experiences opened the door for her to facilitate workshops in parenting, domestic violence, conflict resolution, child development, suicide prevention, child abuse, etc.
Maria wrote several strategic intervention programs for schools and communities. She was instrumental in writing the first Suicide Prevention Policy, Summer Program, and Out-of-School Suspension Program for the Ministry of Education, Trinidad, West Indies. Maria taught life skills to women pursuing nontraditional careers for the Ministry of Social Development, Trinidad. She headed up a counseling and mentoring ministry at Flaming Word Ministry in Trinidad under Reverend Dave Alleyne and is currently a leader serving in the Women, Evangelism, and Tristate Ministries at Calvary Tabernacle, Hempstead, New York, under Bishop Barrington Goldson and Pastor Robert Stewart.
Maria discusses the inspiration behind her work, sharing, “This book, ‘Silly Women Anonymous,’ was inspired by the scripture 2 Timothy 3:1–7. According to the ‘Strong’s Concordance,’ this portion of Scripture tells us that in the last days, perilous (terrifying) times shall come; men shall become lovers of selves, covetous (materialistic), boasters, proud, blasphemers (slanderous), disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy (wicked), without natural affection (inhumane, unloving), truce breakers (cannot be persuaded to enter into a covenant), false accusers (liars), incontinent (lacking self-control), fierce (vicious), despisers of those that are good (hostile toward that which is good or virtuous), having a form of godliness (resemblance of godliness) but denying the power thereof (denying the impact of these very behaviors).”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maria Garcia’s remarkable work encourages readers to learn from these characters.
Readers who wish to experience this one-of-a-kind work can purchase “Silly Women Anonymous” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories