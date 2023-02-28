Author Vanessa Mayorga’s New Book, "Captive," Follows a Woman Who Lives on an Uncharted Island and Believes She is Completely Alone Until Her Life is Forever Changed

Recent release “Captive,” from Covenant Books author Vanessa Mayorga, is a thrilling tale that centers around a woman who lived on a deserted island and believed she was alone in the world. When a group of men wash ashore after getting caught in a storm while cruising, she'll discover all there is to know about the world, both the good and bad.