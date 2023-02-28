Author Vanessa Mayorga’s New Book, "Captive," Follows a Woman Who Lives on an Uncharted Island and Believes She is Completely Alone Until Her Life is Forever Changed
Recent release “Captive,” from Covenant Books author Vanessa Mayorga, is a thrilling tale that centers around a woman who lived on a deserted island and believed she was alone in the world. When a group of men wash ashore after getting caught in a storm while cruising, she'll discover all there is to know about the world, both the good and bad.
Riverside, CA, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vanessa Mayorga, who graduated from the University of California, Riverside with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature, has completed her new book, “Captive”: a thrilling story of a young woman who has known solitude on an island all her life, unsure of whether or not there are others out there like her. Her world is expanded after a group of men are shipwrecked on the island, give her the name of Mischa, and explain what the world is like beyond her home.
Mayorga begins her story, “I was the only one here. I thought dully to myself. I was the only one here all my life really.
“I knew nobody else except the animals that lived here and the colors of green and cool salty waters that danced in front of me. I noted, while scanning my surroundings, the only friend that I currently have is a monkey. I stared at my surroundings without breathing for a moment, only thinking, as I stared across the great waters and sandy shore.”
Mayorga continues, “I couldn’t live another thirty years like this, if I would last another year like this anyways. I couldn’t possibly be the only one here. There had to be something else somewhere around here besides me. This place couldn’t possibly be the only thing in this world. Heck, I couldn’t possibly be the only one left. I wanted to know more about what was out there other than the waters around me, but I had no way to get through it if I did find a way. The water could swallow me whole, or the gods and goddesses could tamper with me and test me.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vanessa Mayorga’s new book is a stirring and unforgettable tale that will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Mischa’s journey to discover what lies beyond her world, and what could possibly await her if she escapes from the confines of her island.
Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Mayorga weaves a poignant and character-driven narrative that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Captive” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
