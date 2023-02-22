Author John Loring’s New Book, "Bigtops to Billboards," Tells the True Story of Colonel Burr Robbins and How He Fulfilled His Dream by Beginning the Burr Robins Circus
Recent release “Bigtops to Billboards,” from Page Publishing author John Loring, follows the life and times of the author's great-grandfather who, after serving in the Civil War, set off to start his own circus. Through his smart networking and business tactics, Colonel Burr Robbins created the third largest circus in American history, while transforming local towns with his iconic giant posters.
West Palm Beach, FL, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Loring, an artist who holds an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Pratt Institute who served as the Design Director and senior executive of Tiffany & Co. for thirty years, has completed his new book, “Bigtops to Billboards”: a captivating true story of the author’s great-grandfather’s drive to build a traveling circus in America following his service in the Civil War.
“‘Bigtops to Billboards’ follows the astonishing career of Colonel Burr Robbins beginning with rare, original letters from the Civil War frontlines and then Burr Robbins' promotion at twenty-seven to colonel in the Union Army,” writes Loring. “The war concluded in 1865, with his love of showmanship, he opened a cabaret theater in the boom and soon bust Pennsylvania oil rush which rapidly collapsed.
“Having briefly worked for the mid-west's largest traveling circus as a teenager before the war, he set his not modest goal on building a circus of his own in southern Michigan beginning with only two white hens dyed red and green and touted as ‘the sacred fowl of India,’ one talented monkey, a young local dancing bear, a mule with an unusually broad head said to tell fortunes, one hawk (also colorfully dyed) and his own talents at singing, storytelling and advertising.
“Joining forces and networking with other small shows and signing on partners with major connections in the circus world, he built the Burr Robbins Circus into the third largest circus in America and changed the look of American towns and cities with his giant posters.”
His faith in poster advertising led him after his circus days to buy up Chicago's largest bill-posting firms and consolidate them into the American Advertising and Bill-Posting Company, which evolved into America's giant, once leading billboard company, General Outdoor Advertising Co.
Loring continues, “The book is richly illustrated with ‘cabinet card’ photos of performers, animals, wonderfully exaggerated wording in circus advertising and much good advice on how to honestly make your way in the world from seemingly hopeless beginnings to fame and fortune.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Loring’s stirring tale will take readers on the unforgettable journey of one man’s path to build success for himself from his humble start and discover the early history of a legendary part of America’s circus and entertainment history.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Bigtops to Billboards” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Bigtops to Billboards’ follows the astonishing career of Colonel Burr Robbins beginning with rare, original letters from the Civil War frontlines and then Burr Robbins' promotion at twenty-seven to colonel in the Union Army,” writes Loring. “The war concluded in 1865, with his love of showmanship, he opened a cabaret theater in the boom and soon bust Pennsylvania oil rush which rapidly collapsed.
“Having briefly worked for the mid-west's largest traveling circus as a teenager before the war, he set his not modest goal on building a circus of his own in southern Michigan beginning with only two white hens dyed red and green and touted as ‘the sacred fowl of India,’ one talented monkey, a young local dancing bear, a mule with an unusually broad head said to tell fortunes, one hawk (also colorfully dyed) and his own talents at singing, storytelling and advertising.
“Joining forces and networking with other small shows and signing on partners with major connections in the circus world, he built the Burr Robbins Circus into the third largest circus in America and changed the look of American towns and cities with his giant posters.”
His faith in poster advertising led him after his circus days to buy up Chicago's largest bill-posting firms and consolidate them into the American Advertising and Bill-Posting Company, which evolved into America's giant, once leading billboard company, General Outdoor Advertising Co.
Loring continues, “The book is richly illustrated with ‘cabinet card’ photos of performers, animals, wonderfully exaggerated wording in circus advertising and much good advice on how to honestly make your way in the world from seemingly hopeless beginnings to fame and fortune.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Loring’s stirring tale will take readers on the unforgettable journey of one man’s path to build success for himself from his humble start and discover the early history of a legendary part of America’s circus and entertainment history.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Bigtops to Billboards” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories