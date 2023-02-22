Author John Loring’s New Book, "Bigtops to Billboards," Tells the True Story of Colonel Burr Robbins and How He Fulfilled His Dream by Beginning the Burr Robins Circus

Recent release “Bigtops to Billboards,” from Page Publishing author John Loring, follows the life and times of the author's great-grandfather who, after serving in the Civil War, set off to start his own circus. Through his smart networking and business tactics, Colonel Burr Robbins created the third largest circus in American history, while transforming local towns with his iconic giant posters.