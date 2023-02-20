Vanguard Medical Group Successfully Gains 50,000 Primary Care Patients
Pembroke Pines, FL, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vanguard Medical Group, a leading provider of primary care services, is pleased to announce that it has successfully gained 50,000 primary care patients. This achievement is a testament to the high-quality care that Vanguard Medical Group provides to its patients.
As a primary care provider, Vanguard Medical Group is committed to delivering comprehensive, compassionate care to patients of all ages. The company's team of highly skilled medical professionals is dedicated to providing personalized, patient-centered care that meets the unique needs of each individual.
Vanguard Medical Group has been able to attract new patients and retain existing ones by focusing on four key areas: quality, convenience, access, and affordability. The company's commitment to these four areas has helped it to build a strong reputation for providing exceptional care to patients across its service area.
Quality
At Vanguard Medical Group, quality is at the core of everything they do. They believe that their patients deserve the highest quality of care, and they work tirelessly to ensure that they deliver on that promise. Their team of medical professionals undergoes regular training and continuing education to ensure that they are up-to-date on the latest medical advances and best practices. Additionally, they use state-of-the-art technology and equipment to ensure that their patients receive the most accurate and efficient care possible.
Convenience
They understand that their patients lead busy lives, which is why they strive to make it as easy as possible for patients to access their services. They offer extended hours at many of their locations, as well as same-day and next-day appointments. Additionally, they offer online appointment scheduling, so patients can book an appointment at any time, from anywhere.
Access
At Vanguard Medical Group, they believe that every patient deserves access to high-quality primary care services. That's why they have expanded their network of locations across Pembroke Pines and Fort Lauderdale, making it easy for patients to find a provider near them. They also accept most insurance plans, making their services affordable and accessible to as many patients as possible.
Affordability
They believe that cost should never be a barrier to quality healthcare. That's why they work with their patients to find the most affordable treatment options available. Additionally, they offer a range of payment options and financial assistance programs to help ensure that their services are accessible to all.
"We are thrilled to have gained 50,000 primary care patients in the past year," said Dr. Mian Ahmad Hasan, CEO of Vanguard Medical Group. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of their team, and to their commitment to providing high-quality, accessible, and affordable care to their patients. they look forward to continuing to serve their patients and to helping even more people in the years to come."
Vanguard Medical Group has been providing primary care services to patients across Pembroke Pines and Fort Lauderdale for over 10 years. With a network of locations throughout the state, the company offers a wide range of services, including preventive care, chronic disease management, and cardiology.
For more information about Vanguard Medical Group and its services, visit www.vanguardmsg.com.
Contact
Ray Parker
954-436-6660
https://vanguardmsg.com
