Author Kathy Kite’s New Book, "Super Nova 2: Evil Temptations," is the Gripping Story of a Young Woman with Dual Identities Who Will Stop at Nothing to Reclaim Her Man
Recent release “Super Nova 2: Evil Temptations,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kathy Kite, is a stunning and riveting tale that centers around Tashia, a new assumed identity that she uses to deceive those around her and attempt to win back her man by any means necessary. To accomplish this, Tashia will stop at nothing and take down whoever stands in her way, whether it be friend or foe.
Fayette, MO, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Kite, a small-town girl from mid-Missouri, has completed her new book, “Super Nova 2: Evil Temptations”: a compelling narrative that explores the toxic behavior of one woman who is willing to destroy the lives of those around her to feed her ultimate desires.
“Maddie May Martin was her mother’s golden child. She was adored by most everyone that knew her. She always did as she was asked, and always without question,” writes Kite.
“Growing up, she carefully spun a cocoon around herself in preparation for a beautiful butterfly to be born into adulthood. Life, however, had a different plan; in fact, when her cocoon broke open, it wasn’t Maddie May the beautiful butterfly. It was Tashia the poisonous viper that emerged.
“She had been through so much and spent too many years investing in Jon Nova she wasn’t about to let anyone take what belonged to her. No matter what she had to do…or who she had to do it to!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kathy Kite’s spellbinding tale weaves together an intricate and thought-provoking plot that will capture audiences and keep them on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of shocking revelations, this character-driven drama will stay with readers long after its stunning conclusion and dare readers to consider how far they’d be willing to go and who they’d be willing to sacrifice to realize their dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Super Nova 2: Evil Temptations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
