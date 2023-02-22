Author Kathy Kite’s New Book, "Super Nova 2: Evil Temptations," is the Gripping Story of a Young Woman with Dual Identities Who Will Stop at Nothing to Reclaim Her Man

Recent release “Super Nova 2: Evil Temptations,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kathy Kite, is a stunning and riveting tale that centers around Tashia, a new assumed identity that she uses to deceive those around her and attempt to win back her man by any means necessary. To accomplish this, Tashia will stop at nothing and take down whoever stands in her way, whether it be friend or foe.