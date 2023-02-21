Julia Gressel-Murray’s New Book, "My Name Is Malia: My Story of Growing Up with a Brother with Special Needs," is a Moving Testament to the Powerful Bond Between Siblings
Recent release “My Name Is Malia: My Story of Growing Up with a Brother with Special Needsm,” from Covenant Books author Julia Gressel-Murray, is the remarkable true story of a young girl growing up with a brother who has hydrocephalus. Based on the author’s own children, this uplifting tale is just as informative as it is entertaining.
San Leandro, CA, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Julia Gressel-Murray, a wife, mother, and entrepreneur who uses her writing as a teaching tool, has completed her new book, “My Name Is Malia My Story of Growing Up with a Brother with Special Needs”: a heartfelt children’s story about overcoming and embracing differences.
“Being a parent and watching your children interact with each other is priceless,” says author Julia Gressel-Murray. “As a mother watching Malia protect and comfort her brother over the years demonstrates the strength of the sibling bond. Although Tommie had his own learning challenges with hydrocephalus, it was clear his sister was his voice and driving force whenever he needed it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Julia Gressel-Murray’s new book is told from the point-of-view of Malia, a ten-year-old girl who’s younger brother, Tommie, has a condition called hydrocephalus. This causes him to process things a little differently, and he also sometimes has seizures. Malia’s mom tells her that God designed Tommie in a special way for a reason and that he needs a lot of attention. Being a big sister to a brother with special needs is hard work, but Malia is up for the job!
Tommie loves to play with his plastic dinosaurs and can name their different species. He can also list all fifty states in alphabetical order. Malia thinks that this is what makes him so special. She is happy to combine her Barbies with his dinosaurs so that she can include him in playtime. She watches out for Tommie in daycare and lets her mom spend extra time with him. Malia has learned that being the sibling of someone with special needs takes a good bit of love and patience, and she has a lot to go around! This inspiring true story is sure to warm the hearts of readers, young and old alike.
Readers can purchase “My Name Is Malia My Story of Growing Up with a Brother with Special Needs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
