Julia Gressel-Murray’s New Book, "My Name Is Malia: My Story of Growing Up with a Brother with Special Needs," is a Moving Testament to the Powerful Bond Between Siblings

Recent release “My Name Is Malia: My Story of Growing Up with a Brother with Special Needsm,” from Covenant Books author Julia Gressel-Murray, is the remarkable true story of a young girl growing up with a brother who has hydrocephalus. Based on the author’s own children, this uplifting tale is just as informative as it is entertaining.