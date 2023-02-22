Author B. A. Nieveen’s New Book, “Adventures in Superfund,” is the Story of Several Communities’ Battles with an Immoral and Deeply Misguided Law
Recent release “Adventures in Superfund,” from Covenant Books author B. A. Nieveenm, is a history of what the city Midvale went through under the hands of the US EPA and its sidekick, the Utah DEQ.
Genola, UT, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- B. A. Nieveen, who was born and raised in Nebraska, has completed his new book, “Adventures in Superfund”: an impactful account that emphasizes how the Environmental Protection Agency negatively affected communities.
Author B. A. Nieveen served in the US Army for three years from 1971 to 1974, specifically in Army Intelligence. For a year and a half, he was stationed at the Seventh RRFS (Seventh Rufus). What the M*A*S*H 4077th was to medical units, the Seventh was to the intelligence community, except it was nonfiction. After receiving a BS and MS in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska, Mr. Nieveen worked on numerous civil engineering projects in the western part of the US. Most memorable were the Sharon Steel and Midvale Slag Superfund sites.
Mr. Nieveen enjoys hunting the big game available in the Rocky Mountains. He enjoys fishing for trout and bass and attempts to make a yearly trip to Bear Lake for the Cisco Run, near the end of every January.
He is retired and has a wife, three married children, and two grandchildren. He lives on an acreage in the town of Genola, Utah, where he has a large garden and is always game for growing some strange new plant.
Mr. Nieveen discusses his work, sharing, “The EPA accepted the computer output as near sacred, while they mocked real-life, raw data. This resulted in declaring a phony health hazard, followed by the labeling of properties with the death kiss of Superfund. Complaints ensued, with the most legitimate protests coming from innocent victims. Congress had created this legal mutant but could not or would not fix it.”
He continues, “Meanwhile, the courts were of little remedy since judges jumped from their lonely, intellectual orientation onto the chummy, buffoonery, chessboard of Democrats and Republicans. That platform that has lost its own moral up and down, all the while the courts get to dissect laws so far beyond sunlight that the consideration of common sense is beyond the pale.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, B. A. Nieveen’s new book sheds light on this piece of history.
Readers can purchase “Adventures in Superfund” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author B. A. Nieveen served in the US Army for three years from 1971 to 1974, specifically in Army Intelligence. For a year and a half, he was stationed at the Seventh RRFS (Seventh Rufus). What the M*A*S*H 4077th was to medical units, the Seventh was to the intelligence community, except it was nonfiction. After receiving a BS and MS in civil engineering from the University of Nebraska, Mr. Nieveen worked on numerous civil engineering projects in the western part of the US. Most memorable were the Sharon Steel and Midvale Slag Superfund sites.
Mr. Nieveen enjoys hunting the big game available in the Rocky Mountains. He enjoys fishing for trout and bass and attempts to make a yearly trip to Bear Lake for the Cisco Run, near the end of every January.
He is retired and has a wife, three married children, and two grandchildren. He lives on an acreage in the town of Genola, Utah, where he has a large garden and is always game for growing some strange new plant.
Mr. Nieveen discusses his work, sharing, “The EPA accepted the computer output as near sacred, while they mocked real-life, raw data. This resulted in declaring a phony health hazard, followed by the labeling of properties with the death kiss of Superfund. Complaints ensued, with the most legitimate protests coming from innocent victims. Congress had created this legal mutant but could not or would not fix it.”
He continues, “Meanwhile, the courts were of little remedy since judges jumped from their lonely, intellectual orientation onto the chummy, buffoonery, chessboard of Democrats and Republicans. That platform that has lost its own moral up and down, all the while the courts get to dissect laws so far beyond sunlight that the consideration of common sense is beyond the pale.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, B. A. Nieveen’s new book sheds light on this piece of history.
Readers can purchase “Adventures in Superfund” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories