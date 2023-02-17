Hamid Mahmood Placed Among the Leading 5 Chief Executive Officers of the World
New York, NY, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The World Chief Executive Officer Rankings (TWCR) are online Honors possessed by Plus Media Team. The Awards are released to recognize the most effective Chief executive officers worldwide with a strict nomination process and a three-month-long ballot period ensuring visible outcomes to the audience.
The third season of global chief executive officer ranking came in full speed when over 500+ Chief executive officers took part in the prominent worldwide C-level execs #Awards race, where Hamid Mehmood made the entire Pakistan nation proud by leading from the front row.
Hamid is a Digital Consultant, CEO & Creator @ Globally Leading Ranked Digital Agencies, HTMLPro, Ecom Development NYC, & Software Pro. He is also the creator of a world-class digital advertising device ETTVI.com, and co-founder @ of Ecommerce Pro, an expert e-learning platform to promote Ecommerce Skills across the globe.
Discussing his significant success, he included, "I am humbled to be selected as worldwide chief executive officer of the year and for the assistance that all revealed to assist me to achieve this. In addition to my team, I am determined to contribute to Pakistan's electronic economy in a significant method."
Hamid thought that Pakistan has immense talent, which requires clear favorable instructions making sure moral techniques. After seeing around 12 countries on the planet, he claims that Pakistanis are best in hospitality and also effort with a high quotient of intelligence - sadness has influenced us, whereas if we all interact by sustaining each other based on the mentors of Islam, read success publications and also study, we will accomplish what we shed and also be amongst the leading successful nations worldwide.
The third season of global chief executive officer ranking came in full speed when over 500+ Chief executive officers took part in the prominent worldwide C-level execs #Awards race, where Hamid Mehmood made the entire Pakistan nation proud by leading from the front row.
Hamid is a Digital Consultant, CEO & Creator @ Globally Leading Ranked Digital Agencies, HTMLPro, Ecom Development NYC, & Software Pro. He is also the creator of a world-class digital advertising device ETTVI.com, and co-founder @ of Ecommerce Pro, an expert e-learning platform to promote Ecommerce Skills across the globe.
Discussing his significant success, he included, "I am humbled to be selected as worldwide chief executive officer of the year and for the assistance that all revealed to assist me to achieve this. In addition to my team, I am determined to contribute to Pakistan's electronic economy in a significant method."
Hamid thought that Pakistan has immense talent, which requires clear favorable instructions making sure moral techniques. After seeing around 12 countries on the planet, he claims that Pakistanis are best in hospitality and also effort with a high quotient of intelligence - sadness has influenced us, whereas if we all interact by sustaining each other based on the mentors of Islam, read success publications and also study, we will accomplish what we shed and also be amongst the leading successful nations worldwide.
Contact
Ecom Development NYCContact
Hamid Mahmood
1-646-603-8944
https://ecomdevelopment.us/
https://softwaredeveloperspro.com/
Hamid Mahmood
1-646-603-8944
https://ecomdevelopment.us/
https://softwaredeveloperspro.com/
Categories