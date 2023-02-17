One-Man Show, “Rhapsody in Black,” Celebrates Black History Month at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre

The first line you’ll hear when LeLand Gantt brings his inspirational life story to the Gracie Theatre on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. is, “I just want to start a conversation.” The play is directed by Estelle Parsons, the woman who played Roseanne’s mother on the award-winning sitcom “Roseanne.” According to Gantt, “This show reaffirms humanity. It deals with survival, racism, identity, and the psycho-emotional effects of growing up as a young Black man in America.”