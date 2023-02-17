Bridge the Gaps Releases 2023 Donation Prospectus
Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization, assisting underprivileged, lower-income, minority, and at-risk students by reconnecting their cultural, emotional, mental, and educational gaps, has released its 2023 Donation Prospectus.
Houston, TX, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 2023 Donation Prospectus provides a detailed overview of Bridge The Gaps Programs and their direct impact on local communities, in high-risk schools, and with our underprivileged students. The Donation Prospectus also outlines opportunities for potential donors and how resources are allocated within each program with a review of current program initiatives.
“We created the 2023 Donation Prospectus because as a younger non-profit, right under the pivotal 5-year mark, we wanted to be fully transparent in how partner donations were utilized and making a difference with our students,” said Omar Durham, President, and CEO, of Bridge The Gaps.
“We know we couldn’t have come this far without donations and the Donation Prospectus helps partners truly see their impact in the community through Bridge The Gaps,” Durham adds.
A complimentary copy of the Bridge The Gaps Donor Prospectus is available on the website: https://www.bridgethegaps.org/blog/2023-donation-prospectus
“We hope the prospectus will be an impetus for new donors to give with confidence when joining our mission and another step in openness for our current donors,” Durham finalizes.
For more information on how you can partner with Bridge The Gaps and help us do more, please contact us or make a tax-deductible donation on our website: http://www.bridgethegaps.org
About Bridge The Gaps:
The mission of Bridge The Gaps (BTG) is to assist underprivileged, lower-income, minority, and at-risk athletic students by reconnecting their cultural, emotional, mental, and educational gaps.
