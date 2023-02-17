The Cherry Orchard at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- North Coast Repertory Theatre presents The Cherry Orchard. Anton Chekhov’s beloved masterwork is a rich tapestry of the human condition woven into a humorous and haunting tale.
David Ellenstein directs Richard Baird,* Ted Barton,* Michael Louis Cusimano,* Amanda Evans,* Jackson Goldberg,* Sofia Jean Gomez,* Katie MacNichol,* Riley Osburn, Michael Raver,* James Thomas Snyder, James Sutorius,* Katie Tang,* John Tessmer, and Bruce Turk.* Christopher M. Williams* is the Stage Manager; Matt Fitzgerald is the Assistant Stage Manager. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Rachel Hengst (Props Design), and Evan Eason (Sound Design).
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
The Cherry Orchard previews begin Wednesday, March 8. Opening Night on Saturday, March 11, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through April 2. There will be a talkback with the director and actors on Friday, March 31. A performance has just been added on Wednesday, March 22, at 2pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $57 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $63; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $68; Sun Night - $60. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.
