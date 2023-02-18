Premier Winde Lauds "Huge Potential" as Cape Town Welcomes Africa's Green Economy Summit Next Week
The Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will deliver the welcome address in the opening session at next week’s Africa’s Green Economy Summit on Wednesday, 22 February.
Cape Town, South Africa, February 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “There is huge potential in the Western Cape’s green economy” says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. The premier’s remarks come in the run-up to next week’s Africa’s Green Economy Summit from Wednesday, 22 February, where he will deliver the welcome address in the opening session. “The economy is bristling with opportunity even in the face of the enormity of the energy crisis,” according to Mr Winde. “While relentless loadshedding is causing considerable harm to our economy, the Western Cape Government is taking decisive action to counter the impact.”
He adds: “Our province’s burgeoning renewable energy sector is being enabled by the Western Cape Government to find and jump on the opportunities to harness innovation in the green economy. We stand ready to confront this crisis head-on and to continue creating hope and optimism in our province.”
Meanwhile, Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) confirmed its platinum sponsorship for the event this week. GMA CEO William Dachs said “the Gautrain was established with the aim of improving public transport in the Gauteng province, and alleviating the negative impact that traffic congestion has on air quality due to vehicle emissions. The GMA is currently investigating more ways of utilising green energy for Gautrain 2026 and beyond, and this remains a conversation that we will continue into a Gautrain market engagement conference on 27 March 2023.”
Jam-packed programme
With some 80 expert speakers in the jam-packed programme, Africa’s Green Economy Summit will bring together financiers, project developers, and government representatives, highlighting investment prospects that exist across the continent in the fields of green hydrogen, EVs, energy storage, solar, hydro and wind energy, infrastructure development, urban sustainability as well as manufacturing.
The summit is part of the E-Fest Cape Town that will culminate in the Formula E 2023 Cape Town E-Prix race in the same week on Saturday, 25 February 2023.
Cape Town ready to talk business on the green economy
Already home to a thriving green economy, Cape Town’s Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the city is looking forward to welcoming the summit delegates and is ready to assist in creating opportunities to invest in this innovative space: “We our positioning Cape Town as a leading city for energy security, not only in our country but in Africa. We are the first metro to pay cash for power directly from residents and businesses with approved solar PV installations. We are also buying power on the open market via a major 3-phase procurement. This includes renewables, dispatchable on-demand energy, battery storage, and an incentives programme for voluntary energy savings through remote switching-off of appliances.”
The mayor adds: “We look forward to welcoming Africa and the world to this important summit—rest assured the City of Cape Town is ready to talk business on the green economy.”
“Namibia next green hydrogen hub”
Namibia is well-represented at the summit and has big ambitions in the green economy space. The president of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), Nangula Uaandja, is part of the expert panel on “Accelerating green investment in Africa”, and the former Miss Universe for Namibia, Michelle McLean-Bailey, will add some glamour to Day 2 as the MC. Says Michelle: “As an ambassador for Namibia, on both the investment side and tourism side, the green hydrogen perspective and the concept that the government and private sector are putting a lot of backing into it, is that we want to see Namibia become the green hydrogen hub not only of Africa, but of the world.”
Summit partners
The latest leader in the African mobility space to become an official partner of the summit is Gautrain Management Agency, who has come on board as a platinum sponsor. Other headline sponsors already confirmed include ABB, the African Development Bank, Eskom, Nedbank CIB, Nissan and Uber. The City of Cape Town, the Western Cape Government, Wesgro, Atlantis Special Economic Zone and CSIR are also official event partners.
Africa’s Green Economy Summit
22–23 February 2023: Summit
24 February 2023: Experiential day
Venue: Century City Conference Centre (4-star green star-rated for sustainable venue), Cape Town
