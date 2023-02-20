Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Nexus of Light" by Nic Williamson
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Nexus of Light" by Nic Williamson.
About "Nexus of Light":
It has been three years since the conversion crystals were destroyed, since Jurri’s namesake died, since the war that ravaged the Southern Continent ended.
To some the war is but a bad memory. Others, however, keep the horrors of war at the forefront of their minds as they travel to pay their respects at memorial sites across the land.
Stumbling upon an unexpected secret that alters their very perception of the past war, Kaydenor and his faithful companions lead an expedition across the sea to the cold and lawless continent of Nadyrth.
As Kaydenor and his friends pull on the strings of this new information, the dark secrets hidden in this unknown land start to unravel, forcing them to risk everything in an attempt to save countless lives.
Little do they know, fate, poor fortune and powerful enemies are conspiring against them.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (302 pages)
Dimensions 12.85 x 1.93 x 19.84 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944961
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BV492BPY
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/NOL
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About the Author
Nic Williamson is an Environmental Geography graduate of the University of York and now lives in Devon.
Over the years, his enthusiasm for fantasy role playing games has inspired him to create his own exciting stories and worlds and, in 2020, he undertook a novel-writing course with the UK Writers’ College, to help him translate his imaginings into the written word.
Combining his knowledge of our natural world and his passion for fictional realms, Nic's work merges elements of reality with the unending, enthralling possibilities of fantasy.
This is the third instalment of Kaydenor’s journey, with Bonds and Dark War preceding it. Nexus of Light steps more into the debate of moral absolutism, building on themes that ran through Dark War, without straying away from the core of the story as a whole – the connections that characters and real people make as they grow and evolve. A key focus being the idea that one can choose to add new members to one’s family, regardless of blood ties and genetics.
@nicwilliamson_author
About Michael Terence Publishing
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Categories