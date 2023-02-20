Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "A Time for Change" by D.S. West
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "A Time for Change," a Sci-Fi adventure by D.S. West.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "A Time for Change":
On the outskirts of Haltwhistle, UK, four people are drawn together by outside forces, unwittingly involved in a race against time to save planet Earth. Superiors from a non-existent government department summon two paranormal experts to investigate; what they get involved in will surprise higher authorities - if they ever return. Involving them all, a second race takes place to return an alien lifeform home. If they succeed, their reward will be something they did not expect.
- An unexpected incident in a black site in the USA.
- Many people's lives at risk.
- A race to survive the might of a predatory cabal.
- The involvement of two worlds means both must change.
Will it be for the better? Only time will tell.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (274 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 1.75 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800944725
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BR5VTG5C
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/ATFC
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
Contact the Author
Email: dswest62@gmail.com
About Michael Terence Publishing
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Categories