Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "A Time for Change" by D.S. West

Oxford, United Kingdom, February 20, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About "A Time for Change":On the outskirts of Haltwhistle, UK, four people are drawn together by outside forces, unwittingly involved in a race against time to save planet Earth. Superiors from a non-existent government department summon two paranormal experts to investigate; what they get involved in will surprise higher authorities - if they ever return. Involving them all, a second race takes place to return an alien lifeform home. If they succeed, their reward will be something they did not expect.- An unexpected incident in a black site in the USA.- Many people's lives at risk.- A race to survive the might of a predatory cabal.- The involvement of two worlds means both must change.Will it be for the better? Only time will tell.This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (274 pages)Dimensions 13.97 x 1.75 x 21.59 cmISBN-13 9781800944725Kindle eBook ASIN B0BR5VTG5CAmazon URL: https://mybook.to/ATFCPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023Contact the AuthorEmail: dswest62@gmail.comAbout Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002