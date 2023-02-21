Pinnacle Wildlife Control Identifies Raccoon Dangers to Homes, Properties and Health in Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Westchester County, NY - February 21, 2023 - Raccoons, while cute and furry, can cause significant damage to homes and properties in Westchester County. As the weather starts to warm up and raccoons become more active, residents need to be aware of the potential risks and take measures to protect their homes.
Raccoons are known to cause damage to roofs, attics, and walls while searching for shelter. They can also damage gardens, lawns, and garbage cans in search of food. Raccoons are also carriers of several diseases that can be transmitted to humans and pets, such as rabies, leptospirosis, and salmonella.
Raccoons can also create significant health hazards in addition to physical damage. Their feces and urine can carry dangerous bacteria and parasites that can cause serious illnesses, such as roundworm and leptospirosis.
As raccoons begin to have litters in mid-March, it is essential for residents to take preventative measures to avoid unwanted encounters. This includes securing all possible entry points to your home, such as chimneys and vents, and properly disposing of garbage and compost. It is also recommended to hire a professional wildlife control company to safely and humanely remove any raccoons that have taken up residence in your home or yard.
Residents of Westchester County are urged to take these precautions to protect their homes and families from the potential dangers of raccoons. For more information on raccoon control and removal, please contact the professionals at PinnacleWildlifeControl.com.
Contact
Anthony Vaccaro
(914) 712-5821
https://www.pinnaclewildlifecontrol.com/
