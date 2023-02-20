Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Ezra Gateway" by Terry Hopkins
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Ezra Gateway," a thriller by Terry Hopkins.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "The Ezra Gateway":
An experienced fire safety/investigation officer Bob Kennedy is called to the scene of a fatal fire by his close friend who reveals a crime being hidden, it seems by both the police and fire service. Bob decides to call on the help of a seasoned MET detective to help him unravel his concerns.
Both men are led to a dark organisation with a man using his cyber systems and experts to manipulate his greed and an ex South African special forces man as his hammer, with their target a specific part of the stock exchange as the prize.
With corrupt officers from the police and the fire service bought and an MP unwittingly being controlled, both men must work together to solve the puzzle.
Their path will lead them across London, at times just ahead of trouble before they finally clash head on as the organisation is cleaning out and looking to run with an unexpected twist of fate in store for someone.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback and Hardback (168 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 1.07 x 21.59 cm
Paperback ISBN-13 9781800944671 / 9871800944916
Hardback ISBN-13 9781800944909
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BS1MPCG8
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/EZRA
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About the Author
Terry Hopkins: “Born on the Isle of Wight in 1967 my father was a serving Fire Officer for the Isle of Wight Fire Brigade, as was my godfather Terry Jones who I was named after.
“After leaving school and college I took a five-year spell in electrical and electronics engineering before following in my father’s footsteps. A short stint in the retained service was followed by becoming a wholetime fireman as it still was then in January of ’92.
“Over the next thirty years of operational service from the operational shift system to operational support and planning on days and a short stint in charge of White Watch which was the best job ever with the best group of firefighters on the Island (in my opinion). The final next six years came about after a service switch around and I was moved into the Fire Safety Enforcement Team which became one of the most enjoyable times of my career.
“From my first job as a ‘probi’ extinguishing a wooden pallet with Red Watch on Mill Street to being the lead Fire Safety Officer for the Isle of Wight and the last couple of years under Hampshire and The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service still learning new things it has been quite a journey.
“My time now is spent between writing, playing golf and spending time with family.”
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Categories