New Features Added to “Message to Unknown Number” for WhatsApp Users
The app lets you compose and send messages to someone not in your contact list.
Jaipur, India, February 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, is a renowned software & app development company, based out of India. The organization has released fresh updates for its “Message To Unknown Number” app for Android users. The app allows users to text someone without saving their number on the phone.
"Well, building an application is just the first step. The real work comes in improving and iterating it based on user feedback, suggestions, and market trends. That being said, our newly updated app will surely ease users' chatting experience over WhatsApp. Ability to send an 'urgent message' to someone to grab their instant attention and enhanced compatibility with new Android OS versions are a few updates that were demanded by a lot of users," expressed by Mr. Praveen Khanna, Product Manager & Vice-President, Systweak Software.
As a part of the update, the app has added a “Secret Text” tab to send messages masked behind the Read More section, making it unignorable for users to read. The revamped app also maintains the history of sent messages under one tab. For ease of use, a country code list has been added, so that users can quickly choose the code & initiate an instant conversation with an unknown number.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Founder, Systweak Software, further added, “Over the years we have developed products to help users in the best way possible. Our passionate team of designers, developers, and tech enthusiasts is always on the hunt for new ways to improve our products. Hope the new additions in 'Message To Unknown Number' will help users globally to enjoy an instant messaging experience on WhatsApp without saving someone’s contact number.”
For more details, you can visit the official link:
https://www.systweak.com/message-to-unknown-number
About The Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android apps for the last 24 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. The company has recently been featured in the “100 most promising Microsoft Solutions Providers” list by the enterprise solution magazine CIOReview. Some of the company’s flagship products have been featured on Newswatch, Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
