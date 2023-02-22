Sean N. Hornback’s New Book "Benevolence: Good Intentions Are Not Always as They Appear" Centers Around a Man Named Klaus, Who Finds Himself on the Run with His Only Son
New York, NY, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sean N. Hornback, a loving father to his young son, has completed his most recent book, “Benevolence: Good Intentions Are Not Always as They Appear”: a gripping tale of a father and husband who discovers his wife’s true nature, and vows to do everything he can to protect his son at all costs.
“Klaus never intended or believed he would endure false Christianity in the perspective of who he thought was a woman of dignity and truth,” writes Hornback. “His faith was greatly challenged as he realized his wife’s, Porsh’s, intentions of keeping their marriage together were not nearly as benevolent as it seemed. On the run, he travels to New Mexico with their son, Tauren. As they search to find a better life. Things quickly spiral out of control when an ‘Order of Protection’ is requested by his wife and granted by the court. During this journey, Klaus discovers abilities far out of his grasp of understanding, and there is no explaining the future ahead.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sean N. Hornback’s book was inspired by the author’s desire to write a story that mixed fiction with a difficult real-life experience he was going through. Character-driven and full of suspense, this deeply personal tale will leave readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, desperate to find out more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Benevolence: Good Intentions Are Not Always as They Appear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
