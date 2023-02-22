James Phillips’s Newly Released "A Book of Poems" is a Testament to the Profound Love Shared Over the Course of Fifty-Plus Years of Marriage
“A Book of Poems,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Phillips, is an emotionally charged collection of poetry that examines the author’s reflections on a life of love, faith, and commitment.
Plainwell, MI, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Book of Poems”: a heartfelt arrangement of engaging poetic works. “A Book of Poems” is the creation of published author James Phillips, a proud husband, dedicated father, and army veteran.
Phillips shares, “A Book of Poems is in memory of my wonderful wife, Pat, whom I lost in 2011, after almost fifty-three years of married life. She was a wonderful woman, and it has been a long, lonely life without her. I miss her deeply. I met Pat in 1956 and married her in 1959. Our son was born in 1964 and our daughter in 1968. This book is about a beautiful wife, a beautiful family, and a beautiful life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Phillips’s new book will draw readers in as they reflect on the nostalgic and passionate messages found within each installment.
Phillips shares in honor of the joy and love that his late wife brought to his life and in celebration of the moment they are reunited in heaven.
Consumers can purchase “A Book of Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Book of Poems,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
