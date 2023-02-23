Author Dr. Mary Rose Johnson’s New Book, "When a Soldier Dies," Encourages Readers Not to Take the Journey of Grieving the Loss of a Loved One Alone
Recent release “When a Soldier Dies,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Mary Rose Johnson, is a compelling work that offers endless and invaluable support and guidance for those experiencing an incredibly painful loss.
San Antonio, TX, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Mary Rose Johnson has completed her new book, “When a Soldier Dies”: a powerful memoir and guide that shares the author’s firsthand experience with unimaginable grief and provides helpful insight for others who are grieving.
Dr. Mary Rose Johnson’s one and only son died while serving in the United States Army. He served as private first class and a gunner on a tank crew in Freiberg, Germany. On October 20, 1997, he died suddenly in his sleep. Just one month earlier, he had celebrated his twenty-first birthday in Munich, Germany, with other members of his team. One month later, he was no more. It was so shocking and devastating that Mary Rose did not think she could go on living. Her faith along with the love and support of those around her lifted her as they guided her through the valley of the shadow of death.
Mary Rose got connected to TAPS the next May when Bonnie Carrol invited her to attend the annual Memorial Day Conference. She received training as a peer mentor and has facilitated a TAPS Care Group in San Antonio, Texas. During the past twenty-four years, she has helped other parents who lost their sons and daughters in the Iraqi and Afghanistan wars. She has also volunteered with Gold Star Moms caring for Wounded Warriors and Veterans in honor of her son.
As a way of coping with her grief, Mary Rose was encouraged to return to school and to work toward a second master’s in Leadership under Dr. Ken Blanchard. Following her second master’s, she went on to obtain a doctorate in Education and Leadership. With the wisdom and ethical practices that flowed out of her dissertation research, she published a book, “How Spirituality Impacts Ethical Leadership.”
As she continued moving forward in her healing process, she accepted a position as an assistant professor at a college in San Diego. Becoming a professor, she worked one on one with students the same age as her son. Professor Johnson was helping college-age men and women learn valuable lessons about coping with the difficulties and challenges in everyone’s life.
Dr. Mary Rose Johnson writes, “When my young soldier, PFC Benjamin Franklin Betts, died, I honestly didn’t think I could survive. How does anyone get through the death of a one and only child? I desperately needed to know that I could and would. I frantically searched for information or role models who could show me the way out of the horrific pain I felt over the death of my young son. What I found was that there was a way—a path, you might say—that could bring me to another day and a future where joy and hope prevailed once again.”
She continues, “This is a book about my journey along that path. I share it with you in the hope it will give you hope, a sort of road map as you travel your path. It is a journey that is both difficult and lonely but fulfilling and life-changing. You can get through this, and you can make it to the other side of your valley. May God bless you and keep you in His loving arms through your journey. I know that He will if you will just ask. Ask Him now and know that He hears you and will answer your prayer.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Mary Rose Johnson’s new book provides readers with a map for their journeys through grief.
Readers can purchase “When a Soldier Dies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Dr. Mary Rose Johnson’s one and only son died while serving in the United States Army. He served as private first class and a gunner on a tank crew in Freiberg, Germany. On October 20, 1997, he died suddenly in his sleep. Just one month earlier, he had celebrated his twenty-first birthday in Munich, Germany, with other members of his team. One month later, he was no more. It was so shocking and devastating that Mary Rose did not think she could go on living. Her faith along with the love and support of those around her lifted her as they guided her through the valley of the shadow of death.
Mary Rose got connected to TAPS the next May when Bonnie Carrol invited her to attend the annual Memorial Day Conference. She received training as a peer mentor and has facilitated a TAPS Care Group in San Antonio, Texas. During the past twenty-four years, she has helped other parents who lost their sons and daughters in the Iraqi and Afghanistan wars. She has also volunteered with Gold Star Moms caring for Wounded Warriors and Veterans in honor of her son.
As a way of coping with her grief, Mary Rose was encouraged to return to school and to work toward a second master’s in Leadership under Dr. Ken Blanchard. Following her second master’s, she went on to obtain a doctorate in Education and Leadership. With the wisdom and ethical practices that flowed out of her dissertation research, she published a book, “How Spirituality Impacts Ethical Leadership.”
As she continued moving forward in her healing process, she accepted a position as an assistant professor at a college in San Diego. Becoming a professor, she worked one on one with students the same age as her son. Professor Johnson was helping college-age men and women learn valuable lessons about coping with the difficulties and challenges in everyone’s life.
Dr. Mary Rose Johnson writes, “When my young soldier, PFC Benjamin Franklin Betts, died, I honestly didn’t think I could survive. How does anyone get through the death of a one and only child? I desperately needed to know that I could and would. I frantically searched for information or role models who could show me the way out of the horrific pain I felt over the death of my young son. What I found was that there was a way—a path, you might say—that could bring me to another day and a future where joy and hope prevailed once again.”
She continues, “This is a book about my journey along that path. I share it with you in the hope it will give you hope, a sort of road map as you travel your path. It is a journey that is both difficult and lonely but fulfilling and life-changing. You can get through this, and you can make it to the other side of your valley. May God bless you and keep you in His loving arms through your journey. I know that He will if you will just ask. Ask Him now and know that He hears you and will answer your prayer.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Mary Rose Johnson’s new book provides readers with a map for their journeys through grief.
Readers can purchase “When a Soldier Dies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories