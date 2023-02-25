Black History Month Celebrates Emily Pearls Kirk in Film & Entertainment Around the World
Memphis, TN, February 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The latest buzz is whispering across the pines from Nation to Nation about a little-known movie producer, director, writer, and filmmaker who is a senior citizen. This African American woman has made a mark definitely in her city if not around the world. What a great edition to add to and celebrate Black History Month across the world.
She is known as Emily Pearls by her stage name. She is 73 years young. More popular in the UK and other countries, with her Blog Talk Radio Show in 2013, she is now known to listeners in the United States concurrently.
But now she is known as the first female African American senior citizen to have her independent film to play on four major TV and movie streaming platforms. The film was made and produced in 2016-2017. It was edited by Swanland Media in Hull, England, Yorkshire & Lincolnshire.
In 2018 it first aired on Amazon for one year through purchase. In 2020 it began airing on Pantaflix, an international streaming platform based in Germany. In 2022 it began showing on Tubi.com, Apple Tv, and Roku. It is also shown on Plex Tv, which is a channel available through Roko. Plex Tv is also a standalone platform that you can watch online.
When asked, Emily Pearls said, "I never had the intention of making a movie, but always as a little girl watched a lot of movies and thought I would one day grow up to be a movie star." Emily Pearls has done some non-union local movies and commercials before.
After retiring in 2011, she began broadcasting her own radio show in 2013. She currently runs a weekly broadcast of four shows. All can be seen on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, Trovo, Apple Tv, and Twitch.
Just go to the Roku, Tubi, and Plex Tv platforms and enter in the title of her movie to watch it; M. Pearls., A.A.L., The Movie.
The movie is 128 minutes long, and has a TV rating of PG-14.
When asked if there were any future plans for any future movies Emily Pearls said, "Hopefully we can have a Series to find out what she is doing now, after winning the case that earned her millions of dollars."
