Nimbusnext Inc. Brings Their Innovative Cloud-Native Capabilities and AI Techniques to Businesses in North America
Princeton, NJ, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nimbusnext Inc.(www.nimbusnext.com), the newest innovator in cloud technology and AI is thrilled to announce its official launch. They are committed to helping businesses across North America unlock their full potential through cutting-edge cloud-native capabilities and AI techniques.
Nimbusnext Inc. is built with a mission to provide successful business outcomes through modern, secure, and cost-effective cloud-native solutions and AI techniques. With their expertise and knowledge in both domains, they are uniquely positioned to help businesses of medium sizes realize their maximum potential.
The team at Nimbusnext Inc. comprises leading cloud and AI professionals from Fortune 500 organizations as well as niche cloud startups. Their combined expertise and years of experience in the field have enabled them to create the perfect platform for businesses to take full advantage of modern digital technologies like cloud and AI.
At Nimbusnext, their value proposition is centered around three main pillars:
Cloud-native capabilities: Leveraging the capabilities of today’s cloud technologies to help businesses stay competitive. Their primary focus is on the Microsoft Azure cloud.
AI Techniques: Applying advanced AI techniques to help businesses become operationally efficient and achieve desired results.
Domain knowledge: Understanding complex business domains like Banking and Financial Services, Industrial Automation, and Environmental, Social, and Governance to develop market-leading cloud-native and AI solutions.
Through their suite of industry-tailored and function-specific cloud-native solutions, they’re committed to helping businesses deliver next-gen experiences and drive continuous growth. The core offerings include the development of scalable cloud-native business applications, modernization of legacy applications, managing complex data and analytics at scale and in a cost-effective manner, AI-based innovative business solutions to achieve superior user experience, and FinOps for achieving cloud spend traceability and cost optimization.
Nimbusnext Inc. is built with a mission to provide successful business outcomes through modern, secure, and cost-effective cloud-native solutions and AI techniques. With their expertise and knowledge in both domains, they are uniquely positioned to help businesses of medium sizes realize their maximum potential.
The team at Nimbusnext Inc. comprises leading cloud and AI professionals from Fortune 500 organizations as well as niche cloud startups. Their combined expertise and years of experience in the field have enabled them to create the perfect platform for businesses to take full advantage of modern digital technologies like cloud and AI.
At Nimbusnext, their value proposition is centered around three main pillars:
Cloud-native capabilities: Leveraging the capabilities of today’s cloud technologies to help businesses stay competitive. Their primary focus is on the Microsoft Azure cloud.
AI Techniques: Applying advanced AI techniques to help businesses become operationally efficient and achieve desired results.
Domain knowledge: Understanding complex business domains like Banking and Financial Services, Industrial Automation, and Environmental, Social, and Governance to develop market-leading cloud-native and AI solutions.
Through their suite of industry-tailored and function-specific cloud-native solutions, they’re committed to helping businesses deliver next-gen experiences and drive continuous growth. The core offerings include the development of scalable cloud-native business applications, modernization of legacy applications, managing complex data and analytics at scale and in a cost-effective manner, AI-based innovative business solutions to achieve superior user experience, and FinOps for achieving cloud spend traceability and cost optimization.
Contact
Nimbusnext Inc.Contact
Swarraj Kulkarni
551-486-9277
www.nimbusnext.com
Swarraj Kulkarni
551-486-9277
www.nimbusnext.com
Categories