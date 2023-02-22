Author Alma Felix’s New Book, "My Life Living with Crohn's Disease and after Colon Transplant Surgery," Details the Author's Management of Her Crohn's Disease
Recent release “My Life Living with Crohn's Disease and after Colon Transplant Surgery,” from Page Publishing author Alma Felix, is an eye-opening story that chronicles the author's journey to learning to manage her condition. Felix shares her tips for managing symptoms that have developed over years of living with the disease and aims to connect with her many readers who share her diagnosis.
Hollywood, FL, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alma Felix has completed her new book, “My Life Living with Crohn's Disease and after Colon Transplant Surgery”: a personal memoir that provides insight into what life with Crohn's disease is like, and how the author has learned to manage her condition.
Felix shares, “This book is about helping people with Crohn’s disease, learning about colon transplants, being strong, eating right, learning about your body, educating yourself in all aspects of Crohn’s disease (whether it’s by books, doctors, or hospitals), exercising, taking control of your own life, making tough decisions, having God in your life, learning how to say no and, most of all, making sure you love yourself first. Then you can make it through whatever illnesses that you may have.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alma Felix’s journey is a thought-provoking story of hope that brings light to Crohn’s disease, and the best ways in which those who also suffer from it can best combat the condition and manage their symptoms. An honest and poignant look at life with Crohn’s, Felix aims to educate those who don’t know what living with Crohn’s is like, and to connect with those who do to let them know they are not alone.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “My Life Living with Crohn's Disease and after Colon Transplant Surgery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
