Author Alma Felix’s New Book, "My Life Living with Crohn's Disease and after Colon Transplant Surgery," Details the Author's Management of Her Crohn's Disease

Recent release “My Life Living with Crohn's Disease and after Colon Transplant Surgery,” from Page Publishing author Alma Felix, is an eye-opening story that chronicles the author's journey to learning to manage her condition. Felix shares her tips for managing symptoms that have developed over years of living with the disease and aims to connect with her many readers who share her diagnosis.