Author AJS5 and Illustrator FT3’s New Book, "Herbie the Green Goat," is an Adorable and Humorous Story That Reveals the Culprit Behind One Family's Missing Personal Items

Recent release “Herbie the Green Goat,” from Page Publishing author AJS5 and illustrator FT3, centers around a family who can't seem to find important items from their house, like a frying pan and the keys for their minivan. After the father jokes that they've been taken by a green goat named Herbie, his family becomes convinced he's telling the truth and that Herbie is living under their sink.