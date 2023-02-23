Author AJS5 and Illustrator FT3’s New Book, "Herbie the Green Goat," is an Adorable and Humorous Story That Reveals the Culprit Behind One Family's Missing Personal Items
Recent release “Herbie the Green Goat,” from Page Publishing author AJS5 and illustrator FT3, centers around a family who can't seem to find important items from their house, like a frying pan and the keys for their minivan. After the father jokes that they've been taken by a green goat named Herbie, his family becomes convinced he's telling the truth and that Herbie is living under their sink.
New York, NY, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AJS5, a loving husband, father, and attorney, and illustrator FT3, a psychiatrist who enjoys spending time with his loving family, have completed their new book, “Herbie the Green Goat”: a charming story of a family who begins losing important possessions, and their father’s fun explanation for where they’ve ended up that seems implausible until it turns out to possibly be true.
“A father tells his children about a make-believe green goat named Herbie that lives under the family sink and eats trash,” write AJS5 and FT3. “When items start to go missing around the house the children are certain that Herbie is to blame…their father is not so certain.”
Published by Page Publishing, AJS5 and FT3’s engaging story will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they discover exactly what’s causing the family’s items to somehow disappear right from their very home. With AJS5’s expertly crafted rhymes and FT3’s vivid artwork, “Herbie the Green Goat” is sure to provide readers of all ages with a fun tale they’ll want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Herbie the Green Goat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
