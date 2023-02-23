Author John Eddinger’s New Book "Pete the Firehouse Raccoon" is an Engaging Story Based on True Events of a Raccoon Who Makes a Home for Himself in a Baltimore Firehouse
Recent release “Pete the Firehouse Raccoon,” from Page Publishing author John Eddinger, follows the adventures of a raccoon who finds himself the newest member of a busy firehouse, where he becomes best friends with a large, strong fire horse named Germany. Together, the two set off to befriend and help their community, meeting a host of interesting characters along the way.
Nottingham, MD, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Eddinger, a retired Baltimore City Fire Department Lieutenant who currently resides in Baltimore with his wife and their dog and cat, has completed his new book, “Pete the Firehouse Raccoon”: a delightful story of an adventurous racoon who makes a home for himself in a busy firehouse in Baltimore many years ago, encountering brand new friends and experiencing thrilling adventures along the way.
“Meet Pete the firehouse raccoon and join him on his adventures living with the firemen and horses during the golden age of horse-drawn fire engines,” writes Eddinger. “Watch as Pete makes unlikely friends with the fire horses, the firemen, the chief, and even the mayor.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Eddinger’s charming tale is based on a true story in which a raccoon was gifted to Engine Company 12 of Baltimore many years ago, befriending the firefighters and one of the horses named Germany, and cementing his place within the firehouse. With vivid artwork to help capture the imaginations of young readers, Eddinger brings this historic and legendary character to life, shedding light on a unique and important piece of Baltimore’s firefighting history.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Pete the Firehouse Raccoon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
