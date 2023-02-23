Author John Eddinger’s New Book "Pete the Firehouse Raccoon" is an Engaging Story Based on True Events of a Raccoon Who Makes a Home for Himself in a Baltimore Firehouse

Recent release “Pete the Firehouse Raccoon,” from Page Publishing author John Eddinger, follows the adventures of a raccoon who finds himself the newest member of a busy firehouse, where he becomes best friends with a large, strong fire horse named Germany. Together, the two set off to befriend and help their community, meeting a host of interesting characters along the way.