Author Talitha M. Brummel’s New Book, "Caligara," is a Gripping Tale of Two Brothers Whose Battle Over Their Respective Destinies Will Determine the Fate of Their Planet

Recent release “Caligara,” from Page Publishing author Talitha M. Brummel, centers around a young soldier on a faraway planet who returns home from war, only to be told of his true destiny that will lead him to greatness. When his twin brother attempts to steal his position and plunge their world into a new war, A-rayin will be forced to stop him or watch his home be destroyed.