Author Talitha M. Brummel’s New Book, "Caligara," is a Gripping Tale of Two Brothers Whose Battle Over Their Respective Destinies Will Determine the Fate of Their Planet
Recent release “Caligara,” from Page Publishing author Talitha M. Brummel, centers around a young soldier on a faraway planet who returns home from war, only to be told of his true destiny that will lead him to greatness. When his twin brother attempts to steal his position and plunge their world into a new war, A-rayin will be forced to stop him or watch his home be destroyed.
Aurora, IL, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Talitha M. Brummel, who grew up in Aurora, Illinois, and enjoys reading, playing video games, researching, and Bible study, has completed her new book, “Caligara”: a captivating Sci-Fi fantasy adventure that follows a young soldier on a distant planet who discovers he is destined for greatness, but must stop his twin brother from claiming his fate for himself.
“Caligara is a fantasy world like no other existing within the galaxy Anatrickamus,” writes Brummel. “Caligara and its creatures are ancient as the planet rotates differently than Earth, being the size of Jupiter. A brutal war the inhabitants of Caligara are calling the Slaughtering of the Beast War has ended. Humanlike creatures called calayin share their victory with one another, hoping for a bright future after the ceremony of crowning honoring the calayin prince into kingship.
“When a Caligaren month ends after postwar checkups for calayins and their allies, such as the jet hounds, a young calayin soldier named A-rayin comes home and learns he is destined to escape the life he has always known on a poor farm in a remote village to a higher purpose. However, he runs into trouble with the soulzishou, preventing his way to greatness. This encounter leaves A-rayin behind in catching up with his evil twin brother Ratchet toward a future they both want but only one can fulfill.
“As news of a series of strange and mysterious attacks in the mountains of Arrow Head alert the wizards of Caligara, A-rayin must learn combat and royal etiquette from his new allies if he is to overcome the obstacles presenting themselves both to calayin and wizard alike. Will Ratchet start a new war that A-rayin needs to stop, or will it be the wizards who once considered themselves allies of the kingdom betray all that is good?”
Published by Page Publishing, Talitha M. Brummel’s thrilling tale began years ago when the author had a dream that her spirit was approaching a new planet in a distant galaxy that she later named Anatrickamus. She brought that dream to life by taking more than a decade to create Caligara and its characters, resulting in the spellbinding adventure found within the pages of “Caligara.” Expertly paced and full of astounding world building, Brummel’s story is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on A-rayin’s quest to save his world, or watch it fall apart at the hands of his brother.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Caligara” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
