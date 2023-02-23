Author Leon B. Agee III’s New Book, "Campfire," Follows Six Friends on a Camping Trip That Turns Deadly at the Hands of a Vicious Killer Known as Mr. Voodoo

Recent release “Campfire,” from Page Publishing author Leon B. Agee III, is a thrilling novel about six friends on a camping trip and a killer named Mr. Voodoo who is being hunted down by Detective Lace and Detective Shutner.