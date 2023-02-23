Author Leon B. Agee III’s New Book, "Campfire," Follows Six Friends on a Camping Trip That Turns Deadly at the Hands of a Vicious Killer Known as Mr. Voodoo
Recent release “Campfire,” from Page Publishing author Leon B. Agee III, is a thrilling novel about six friends on a camping trip and a killer named Mr. Voodoo who is being hunted down by Detective Lace and Detective Shutner.
Philadelphia, PA, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leon B. Agee III has completed his new book, “Campfire”: a gripping and potent novel that explores what would happen if those campfire stories could be real.
Six friends go on their yearly group trip. Instead of it being all fun and games, the trip has deadly consequences. This story starts with a killer who goes by Mr. Voodoo. He is being hunted down by Detective Lace and Detective Shutner.
Author Leon B. Agee III was born in Salem, New Jersey. He is an enthusiastic reader who wanted to add his spin on how stories are written. He is a lifelong horror fan. He graduated from ITT Technology with an associate degree in computer engineering electronics technology. He resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he is working on his next novel.
Leon B. Agee III writes, "It was a hot sticky day in New Orleans, and another body had been found in the bayou. Detective Lace and Shunter were on the scene. As they went under the yellow caution tape, Detective Shutner said, 'This makes the twelfth body we found.' The body showed no obvious ways of death. It looked like the body had died of old age."
Published by Page Publishing, Leon B. Agee III’s suspenseful tale invites readers to discover how the cat-and-mouse game unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Campfire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
