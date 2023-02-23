Author Kenneth Ericksen’s New Book, "An American Destroyer: USS Hamner (DD-718)," Explores the Escapades and Daily Life Aboard a Former U.S. Navy Destroyer

Recent release “An American Destroyer: USS Hamner (DD-718),” from Page Publishing author Kenneth Ericksen, is a fascinating look at the valiant role played by the USS Hammer destroyer ship during its active duty in the U.S. Navy. Drawing from his own experiences and information collected over thirty years, Erickson revives the former warship for readers to witness its magnificent glory.