Husson University Creates New Institute for Strategic Leadership and Workforce Development
Bangor, ME, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Husson University announced today that it has launched a new institute dedicated to strategic leadership and workforce development training and education. This institute will offer “students, professionals and organizations with a pathway to enhance leadership capabilities.” The Institute for Strategic Leadership and Workforce Development will also provide educational opportunities to organizational trailblazers through a variety of leadership and workforce development initiatives at Husson University and at businesses’ and organizations’ own locations.
“We envision this Institute becoming an important asset to the business community,” said Dr. Marie Hansen, dean of Husson’s College of Business. “Besides offering educational training and coaching opportunities that will enhance individuals’ leadership skills, the faculty members contributing to this Institute will produce leadership-related research and studies that will help managers serve their organizations with greater proficiency, efficiency and effectiveness.”
Some of the strategic goals and objectives of the new Institute for Strategic Leadership and Workforce Development include: providing leadership training and workforce development initiatives to the Husson University community and external partners; offering co-curricular leadership programs and opportunities to Husson students; generating research related to leadership theory, competencies, qualities and other leadership-related topics; and providing academic credentials to University students and other lifelong learners.
“I’m looking forward to working with the employers who are members of our Partner Program,” said Dr. Stephanie Shayne, director of the Husson’s School of Business and Management. “Our Institute’s development and training seminars will provide actionable information designed to enhance workforce performance. The education is focused on helping individuals find the confidence they need to be successful managers and leaders in their organizations.”
“In addition to a series of standardized presentations, members of the Partner Program can receive customized education, training and internship opportunities specifically tailored to the needs of each individual organization’s strategic goals,” said Dr. Brien Walton, director of the Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business and assistant professor of entrepreneurship. “Topics can include everything from managing organizational change and Six Sigma process improvement seminars to spreadsheet training and improving business presentations.”
According to Michael Camire an assistant professor and program coordinator in Husson’s School of Business and Management, “Customized programs through the Institute for Strategic Leadership and Workforce Development can be structured in ways that allow participating organization employees to earn credits toward undergraduate or graduate degrees.” Businesses and organizations interested in receiving further information can contact Camire at 207.941.7641 or email him at camiremi@husson.edu to learn more.
“We envision this Institute becoming an important asset to the business community,” said Dr. Marie Hansen, dean of Husson’s College of Business. “Besides offering educational training and coaching opportunities that will enhance individuals’ leadership skills, the faculty members contributing to this Institute will produce leadership-related research and studies that will help managers serve their organizations with greater proficiency, efficiency and effectiveness.”
Some of the strategic goals and objectives of the new Institute for Strategic Leadership and Workforce Development include: providing leadership training and workforce development initiatives to the Husson University community and external partners; offering co-curricular leadership programs and opportunities to Husson students; generating research related to leadership theory, competencies, qualities and other leadership-related topics; and providing academic credentials to University students and other lifelong learners.
“I’m looking forward to working with the employers who are members of our Partner Program,” said Dr. Stephanie Shayne, director of the Husson’s School of Business and Management. “Our Institute’s development and training seminars will provide actionable information designed to enhance workforce performance. The education is focused on helping individuals find the confidence they need to be successful managers and leaders in their organizations.”
“In addition to a series of standardized presentations, members of the Partner Program can receive customized education, training and internship opportunities specifically tailored to the needs of each individual organization’s strategic goals,” said Dr. Brien Walton, director of the Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business and assistant professor of entrepreneurship. “Topics can include everything from managing organizational change and Six Sigma process improvement seminars to spreadsheet training and improving business presentations.”
According to Michael Camire an assistant professor and program coordinator in Husson’s School of Business and Management, “Customized programs through the Institute for Strategic Leadership and Workforce Development can be structured in ways that allow participating organization employees to earn credits toward undergraduate or graduate degrees.” Businesses and organizations interested in receiving further information can contact Camire at 207.941.7641 or email him at camiremi@husson.edu to learn more.
Contact
Husson UniversityContact
Eric B. Gordon
(207) 992-4925
https://www.husson.edu
Cell: (207) 649-4647
Eric B. Gordon
(207) 992-4925
https://www.husson.edu
Cell: (207) 649-4647
Categories