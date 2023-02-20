Former Citizenship Judge Gerald Pash Announced as Advisory Board Member at Canadian Federation For Citizenship

Canadian Federation For Citizenship (CFC) has announced a new appointment on its Advisory Board – Gerald Pash, Former Citizenship Judge and recipient of Queen Elizabeth II Golden and Diamond Jubilee Medals. CFC’s mission to promote citizenship is steered by the principles that: Citizenship is a notable relationship that binds all Canadians, and, that it requires one to be accountable for others. Co-founders Jenny Gulamani-Abdulla and Ghalib Abdulla established CFC over five years ago.