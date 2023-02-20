Former Citizenship Judge Gerald Pash Announced as Advisory Board Member at Canadian Federation For Citizenship
Canadian Federation For Citizenship (CFC) has announced a new appointment on its Advisory Board – Gerald Pash, Former Citizenship Judge and recipient of Queen Elizabeth II Golden and Diamond Jubilee Medals. CFC’s mission to promote citizenship is steered by the principles that: Citizenship is a notable relationship that binds all Canadians, and, that it requires one to be accountable for others. Co-founders Jenny Gulamani-Abdulla and Ghalib Abdulla established CFC over five years ago.
Victoria, Canada, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As we celebrate World Social Justice Day, Canadian Federation For Citizenship (CFC) has announced a new appointment on its Advisory Board – Gerald Pash, Former Citizenship Judge and recipient of Queen Elizabeth II Golden and Diamond Jubilee Medals.
Co-founders Jenny Gulamani-Abdulla and Ghalib Abdulla established CFC over five years ago during Canada’s Sesquicentennial, 150th Anniversary of Confederation, to celebrate being Canadian and to create a sense of belonging so that all residents of Canada are embraced, included and respected to participate in Canada’s progress.
“Certainly new citizens, like our parents once were, knew how fortunate they were and still are to be in Canada," said Co-Founder Jenny Gulamani-Abdulla whose parents immigrated to Canada almost 45 years ago from East Africa. “Let's also be clear that natural citizens by birth like our children, who are now post secondary students, do know exactly how to be open and welcoming. However, it is when these two things happen simultaneously that we can cultivate homegrown leadership - leadership arising out of a true sense of belonging and genuine appreciation for one's pluralist nation.”
CFC is a non-partisan, non-sectarian and non-profit organization that aims to engage Canadian citizens to develop homegrown leadership through active citizenship. In 2021, when British Columbia marked its 150th Anniversary of joining the Canadian confederation, CFC showcased residents of British Columbia who have been demonstrating citizenship, have been at the frontlines during this global crisis to carry out essential work to ensure our country’s progress.
“It is during times of adversity that we also come across moments of shimmering hope, flashes of humanity, and instances of coordination and cooperation based on shared values and common goals,” said Co-Founder Ghalib Abdulla during the virtual inaugural CFC Citizenship Awards Ceremony.
CFC’s vision is to be a prominent voice on active and inclusive citizenship as one of Canada’s civil society leaders. On this World Social Justice Day, let us reaffirm that everyone deserves equal economic, political, and social rights and opportunities in Canada and around the world.
Co-founders Jenny Gulamani-Abdulla and Ghalib Abdulla established CFC over five years ago during Canada’s Sesquicentennial, 150th Anniversary of Confederation, to celebrate being Canadian and to create a sense of belonging so that all residents of Canada are embraced, included and respected to participate in Canada’s progress.
“Certainly new citizens, like our parents once were, knew how fortunate they were and still are to be in Canada," said Co-Founder Jenny Gulamani-Abdulla whose parents immigrated to Canada almost 45 years ago from East Africa. “Let's also be clear that natural citizens by birth like our children, who are now post secondary students, do know exactly how to be open and welcoming. However, it is when these two things happen simultaneously that we can cultivate homegrown leadership - leadership arising out of a true sense of belonging and genuine appreciation for one's pluralist nation.”
CFC is a non-partisan, non-sectarian and non-profit organization that aims to engage Canadian citizens to develop homegrown leadership through active citizenship. In 2021, when British Columbia marked its 150th Anniversary of joining the Canadian confederation, CFC showcased residents of British Columbia who have been demonstrating citizenship, have been at the frontlines during this global crisis to carry out essential work to ensure our country’s progress.
“It is during times of adversity that we also come across moments of shimmering hope, flashes of humanity, and instances of coordination and cooperation based on shared values and common goals,” said Co-Founder Ghalib Abdulla during the virtual inaugural CFC Citizenship Awards Ceremony.
CFC’s vision is to be a prominent voice on active and inclusive citizenship as one of Canada’s civil society leaders. On this World Social Justice Day, let us reaffirm that everyone deserves equal economic, political, and social rights and opportunities in Canada and around the world.
Contact
Canadian Federation For CitizenshipContact
Jenny Gulamani-Abdulla
403-226-1999
www.cfc-fcc.com
Jenny Gulamani-Abdulla
403-226-1999
www.cfc-fcc.com
Categories