Erik Escobar Wins Legrity’s Looking for the Next Big TV Comic: Comedy Special to Air April 2023
Comedian Erik Escobar is the winner of the Legrity's Looking Contest series. This first talent competition was the search for the next big TV Comic sponsored by the Legrity streaming TV network.
Gilbert, AZ, February 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Legrity streaming TV Network is proud to announce Comedian Erik Escobar as the winner of the Legrity's Looking Contest series. This first talent competition was the search for the next big TV Comic.
Erik Escobar is a Mexipino comedian who has performed and headlined internationally at clubs, colleges, cruises and has been seen on NBC's Last Comic Standing, Buzzfeed, the Game Show Network, his TedTalk, and alongside Jay Leno on You Bet Your Life. Erik has also been featured on the popular podcast: The Viall Files and says, “I am so honored to have competed with the other awesome contestants and can’t wait for this special release through Legrity! An opportunity like this is such a thrill and I’m so grateful for everyone who’s voted, watched, and is tuning in to this project!” Escobar holds a Masters in Fine Arts in Comedy Theory and Studies from Goddard College and currently resides in Los Angeles, CA.
The competition was open to adults (18+) and was restricted to TV14 standards. The top ten Finalists Show aired on January 15, 2023 on Legrity where the audience was able to vote for their favorite comic. After all the votes were tallied, Erik Escobar was named the winner and was awarded a 30-minute Comedy Special which will air April 2023! The Finalists show is still available for viewing at: https//tinyurl.com/WatchTVComic.
Legrity.TV is a new free streaming TV Network available to 5+ Billion households worldwide in 195 countries. This network hosts empowering, educating, entertaining original shows, and live shows. Viewers can watch these exclusive shows on www.
Legrity.TV from their computers and can find the free Legrity app on AppleTV, GoogleTV, Roku & Amazon FireTV, as well as on Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Philips, Sony, Panasonic, Sharp & TCL).
Legrity.TV’s mission is to provide a positive TV platform which empowers content creators with easy and affordable access to the world of streaming TV so they can get their positively impactful messages out to a global audience. Legrity’s core values are Legacy, Integrity and Community.
Erik Escobar can be reached for interviews or comments at (310) 491-8964 or erikyxcobar@yahoo.com. The Founders/Owners can be reached for interviews or comments at 727-386-8227 or lesley@legritymedia.com. For more details: www.LegrityMedia.com. Visit us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn YouTube & Instagram. Media kit is available upon request.
Contact
Lesley Klein
727-423-1224
www.legritymedia.com
