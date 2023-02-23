SEO Expert Richard Batt's AI Detector Experiment Reveals Surprising Results About Content Creation

Richard Batt, an AI, SEO and prompt engineering expert, has conducted a unique experiment exploring the relationship between AI-generated content and Google rankings. In his experiment, Batt ran over 144,987 characters of the most searched Google results through an AI detector to find out whether Google penalizes AI-generated content. The results were surprising, with 15% of the top search results in Google's top 50 questions asked in the US being either unclear, possible or likely AI-generated.