CJ Fontan’s New Book, "Un Angel Llamado Caridad," is an Engrossing Read That Revolves Around the Fight Between Good and Evil

CJ Fontan, an insurance agent, has completed her new book, “Un Angel Llamado Caridad”: an empowering tale of Caridad. She is an angel who was sent on Earth with the purpose of defeating the evil forces. It’s a spellbinding quest that shows how power, greed, and lust, can make humans lose their morality.