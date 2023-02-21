CJ Fontan’s New Book, "Un Angel Llamado Caridad," is an Engrossing Read That Revolves Around the Fight Between Good and Evil
CJ Fontan, an insurance agent, has completed her new book, “Un Angel Llamado Caridad”: an empowering tale of Caridad. She is an angel who was sent on Earth with the purpose of defeating the evil forces. It’s a spellbinding quest that shows how power, greed, and lust, can make humans lose their morality.
New York, NY, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fontan shares, “The forces of good and evil intertwine with the characters. Caridad, a terrestrial angel blessed by God and inspired by his Guardian Angel, helps humanity. Jorge sold his soul to a beautiful Succubus, who turned him into a rapist. Milady sucked the life out of young girls through sex; instilling terror on the island. Salvador kidnaps Jorge and tortures him, but he gives up due to Divine Intervention. In turn, Milady holds him back to kill him for his treason. Aaron, Incubi Devourer of Life, was caught by a religious Brotherhood and was held captive. Aaron and Ambrosia lie in wait and tempt Oscar with riches to free him, but he flees. The story continues.”
Published by Page Publishing, CJ Fontan’s powerful tale depicts the two forces found within a human’s soul. A person is a mixture of both good and evil. But what happens when one overpowers the other?
Join Caridad in this thrilling and meaningful quest.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Un Angel Llamado Caridad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Published by Page Publishing, CJ Fontan’s powerful tale depicts the two forces found within a human’s soul. A person is a mixture of both good and evil. But what happens when one overpowers the other?
Join Caridad in this thrilling and meaningful quest.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Un Angel Llamado Caridad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories