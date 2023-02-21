Recent Release, "Auxilio," from Page Publishing Author Ramona Santana is a Riveting Piece That Unfolds the Abusive Environment the Cuban Children Had to Deal with
Miami, FL, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ramona Santana, a Cuban immigrant, has completed her new book, “Auxilio”: a gripping tale of young Cuban people who were scarred from abuse and manipulation since childhood. This narrative is both a call for help and a sign of resistance. It’s a beautiful story that will move readers into tears.
Santana shares, “The manipulation of innocent minds, indoctrination, despair, abuse and crimes that leave scars on the lives of the Cuban people. ¡Auxilio! is the story of a communist family that indoctrinates its own children and psychologically mistreats them, and it is the story of the Cuban people who, little by little, lose their fear and raise their voices.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ramona Santana’s meaningful work will tug into one’s heartstrings.
This is definitely a worthwhile read.
