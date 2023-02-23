Author Jeannie Shaffer’s New Book, "Un Papá Noel Alegre," is an Adorable Story of One Boy's Hopes That Santa Will Bring Him a Puppy After Being Good All Year Long

Recent release “Un Papá Noel Alegre,” from Page Publishing author Jeannie Shaffer, is an enthralling Spanish-language book that follows one boy as he hopes and prays for Santa Claus to bring him what he wants most in the world for Christmas: a puppy. When he wakes up the next morning, he approaches the tree with hesitation, unsure of whether or not Santa has answered his request.