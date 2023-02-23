Author Jeannie Shaffer’s New Book, "Un Papá Noel Alegre," is an Adorable Story of One Boy's Hopes That Santa Will Bring Him a Puppy After Being Good All Year Long
Recent release “Un Papá Noel Alegre,” from Page Publishing author Jeannie Shaffer, is an enthralling Spanish-language book that follows one boy as he hopes and prays for Santa Claus to bring him what he wants most in the world for Christmas: a puppy. When he wakes up the next morning, he approaches the tree with hesitation, unsure of whether or not Santa has answered his request.
LaRue, TX, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeannie Shaffer, a loving mother, wife, and art collector who works as a flight attendant, has completed her new book, “Un Papá Noel Alegre”: a charming tale of a young boy who desperately hopes that Santa Claus will bring him a puppy on Christmas.
“‘Un Papá Noel Alegre’ aborda la fe, la esperanza y la creencia,” writes Shaffer “Mira a través de los ojos de un niño pequeño con fe y creencia en sus sueños. Esta historia llegará al corazón de todas las edades.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeannie Shaffer’s delightful story is sure to touch the imaginations of both young readers and those young at heart as they relive the excitement of waiting for Santa to deliver one’s perfect gift on Christmas Eve. Full of vibrant artwork to help bring the author’s tale to life, “Un Papá Noel Alegre” is sure to stay with readers of all ages long after its joyful conclusion and invite them back to experience over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Un Papá Noel Alegre” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
