Don Jacobs’ New Book, "Day 6: A Lighthearted Look at Life on the Wild Side of Florida," is Captivating Proof That There is More Adventure in Florida Than Just Theme Parks

Recent release “Day 6: A Lighthearted Look at Life on the Wild Side of Florida,” from Page Publishing author Don Jacobs, is an exciting look at an outdoor lifestyle that seems to be disappearing under the shadow of tourist traps. Jacobs transports readers into the alluring yet sometimes dangerous Central Florida swamps with his riveting stories detailing the beauty of nature.