Don Jacobs’ New Book, "Day 6: A Lighthearted Look at Life on the Wild Side of Florida," is Captivating Proof That There is More Adventure in Florida Than Just Theme Parks
Recent release “Day 6: A Lighthearted Look at Life on the Wild Side of Florida,” from Page Publishing author Don Jacobs, is an exciting look at an outdoor lifestyle that seems to be disappearing under the shadow of tourist traps. Jacobs transports readers into the alluring yet sometimes dangerous Central Florida swamps with his riveting stories detailing the beauty of nature.
Christmas, FL, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Don Jacobs, an author born and raised in Central Florida with a lifelong appreciation for the natural world around him, has completed his new book, “Day 6: A Lighthearted Look at Life on the Wild Side of Florida”: a lively and impressive account of his experiences as a seasoned outdoorsman.
“Most tourists probably come to Central Florida on vacation to go to one of the many theme parks, like Disney or Universal, or to one of our beautiful beaches,” writes author Don Jacobs. “After about a week, they might say something like, ‘It’s a nice place to visit, but I would not want to live there.’ In their minds, they have had enough of the traffic, crowds of people, long lines, the heat, and $5 bottled water. There is no easy way to experience the wild side of Florida without knowing someone willing to take you there.”
Published by Page Publishing, Don Jacobs’ enlightening tale gives readers insight to the often-overshadowed wonders of Florida’s wildlife. With “Florida Man” stories, animal attacks, and natural disasters clouding up the news, Jacobs shares his fascinating first-hand experiences from a lifetime as an outdoorsman. His sometimes treacherous, sometimes humorous, but always full-of-heart adventures offer a unique glimpse off the beaten path and into the swamps, woods, and lakes he calls home.
From hunting alligators to finding fossils to raising kids, Don Jacobs has done it all. It is clear from his writing that he is not only a steward of the environment around him, but also of his community. Jacobs’ life story, as told in “Day 6: A Lighthearted Look at Life on the Wild Side of Florida,” is sure to enrich and entertain readers.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Day 6: A Lighthearted Look at Life on the Wild Side of Florida” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Most tourists probably come to Central Florida on vacation to go to one of the many theme parks, like Disney or Universal, or to one of our beautiful beaches,” writes author Don Jacobs. “After about a week, they might say something like, ‘It’s a nice place to visit, but I would not want to live there.’ In their minds, they have had enough of the traffic, crowds of people, long lines, the heat, and $5 bottled water. There is no easy way to experience the wild side of Florida without knowing someone willing to take you there.”
Published by Page Publishing, Don Jacobs’ enlightening tale gives readers insight to the often-overshadowed wonders of Florida’s wildlife. With “Florida Man” stories, animal attacks, and natural disasters clouding up the news, Jacobs shares his fascinating first-hand experiences from a lifetime as an outdoorsman. His sometimes treacherous, sometimes humorous, but always full-of-heart adventures offer a unique glimpse off the beaten path and into the swamps, woods, and lakes he calls home.
From hunting alligators to finding fossils to raising kids, Don Jacobs has done it all. It is clear from his writing that he is not only a steward of the environment around him, but also of his community. Jacobs’ life story, as told in “Day 6: A Lighthearted Look at Life on the Wild Side of Florida,” is sure to enrich and entertain readers.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Day 6: A Lighthearted Look at Life on the Wild Side of Florida” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories