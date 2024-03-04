Fabio Coruzzi: Statements
Los Angeles, CA, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Artspace Warehouse is pleased to announce Fabio Coruzzi: Statements. This solo exhibition of new, original artworks by Italian-born, Los Angeles-based artist Fabio Coruzzi showcases his discerning capability to provide a fresh perspective on the urban landscape.
Coruzzi is philosophically inspired by the Arte Povera movement which informs his sense of engagement with his immediate surroundings. He furthers this engagement with the world by resisting the trend in the creation of art for social media spectacle rather than simply for the sake of his own practice. For Coruzzi, art is more than entertainment, it is a means of survival.
The exhibition will be a change for Coruzzi as he experiments with a new body of work, called Informal Graffiti, and explores ways to detach his practice from the world of consumerism—where individual artists are seen merely as creators of financial commodities instead of contributors to culturally valuable discourse. Coruzzi says this about this newly explored path:
“Informal Graffiti is a tiny drawing on the blank surface of my artistic universe. My graffiti is informal because it does not follow the media, the format, the scale, or the intention of traditional graffiti art. Informal Graffiti draws inspiration from Arte Povera’s philosophy, attempting to use intellectual and material fragments of the hyper-consumption culture (credit cards, aluminum cans, old pieces of wood, recycled old paper, etc.).”
In Fabio Coruzzi: Statements, we get a glimpse of the artist’s response to the cacophony coming out of the mass media's speakers. Transforming the canvas through different techniques and media, including printmaking, photography, drawing, and painting, these mixed media works tease the extraordinary out of the ordinary in the same way an urban adventure beguiles the mundane.
Fabio Coruzzi’s dynamic and thought-provoking works have been exhibited across the United States and collected worldwide.
“…Provocative and ironic, Fabio Coruzzi’s language describes scenarios of social criticism, reflecting almost specularly the cultural reality of metropolitan society, sandwiched as he says, ‘between concrete and the asphalt.’ Anonymous figures, chaotic spaces, urban life’s scenes, women and men in their working environment, athletes and hooligans at sport events, traffic of the city life…life flows incessantly with Fabio Coruzzi’s work and the viewer becomes a faithful witness of it.” -Maria Vinella, Art Critic
Fabio Coruzzi: Statements
March 11 – March 17, 2023
Opening: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 4:00 – 6:00 PM
Since the opening of Artspace Warehouse in 2010, the gallery continues to be an industry leader in affordable, museum-quality artworks making collecting art accessible and budget-friendly. With one gallery in Zurich and two galleries in Los Angeles, Artspace Warehouse specializes in guilt-free international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art. The expansive 5,000-square-foot space offers a large selection of emerging and established artists from all over the world.
