Romanian Crucible: "The Trial of Corneliu Zelea Codreanu," Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Romanian Crucible: The Trial of Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, edited by Gheorghe Buzatu and Kurt W. Treptow. The book is published by the Center for Romanian Studies, an independent academic research institute, based in the United States, whose mission is to promote knowledge and understanding of Romanian history and culture worldwide. Titles from the Center for Romanian Studies are published exclusively by Histria Books.
The trial of Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, leader of the Legionary Movement in Romania, marked a critical moment in the history of the country between the two World Wars. It destroyed the last vestiges of democracy and laid the groundwork for the establishment of the royal dictatorship by King Carol II.
Romanian Crucible presents the transcript of the trial, for the first time in English translation, edited and accompanied by an introductory study by two leading specialists on Romanian history, Gheorghe Buzatu and Kurt W. Treptow. The book also contains a series of appendices, which include journal entries from Codreanu in prison.
Gheorghe Buzatu was director of the Institute and is the author of numerous books, including Maresalul Antonescu in fata istoriei. Kurt W. Treptow is the author of Vlad III Dracula: The Life and Times of the Historical Dracula, and editor of A History of Romania.
Romanian Crucible: The Trial of Corneliu Zeleea Codreanu, edited by Gheorghe Buzatu and Kurt W. Treptow, 332 pp., Hardcover, ISBN 978-1-59211-129-9, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
