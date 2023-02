Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Tangier’s Outcast: A Young Woman’s Struggle for Survival" by Fatna Adair

Oxford, United Kingdom, February 22, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About "Tangier’s Outcast":"Tangier’s Outcast" follows the life of a young girl - her tale of woe will crave your attention.Set in the fascinating and exotic country of Morocco, Zehra, not yet old enough to process the scrutinising ways of the world, puts her trust in the hands of the adults around her, only to be let down each time to experience neglect and abandonment, and left to pick up the pieces of her unfortunate and despondent plight.With narcissistic and egoistic characters exploiting the destitute and the downtrodden, the extremity of her agony will pull at your heartstrings.This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (166 pages)Dimensions 13.97 x 1.07 x 21.59 cmPaperback ISBN-13 9781800944701Kindle eBook ASIN B0BQNDQFH7Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/TANOUTPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002