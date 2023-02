Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Get In Touch: With Your MAS Market: Marketing, Advertising, Selling," a Guide for Small Businesses by Peter Bull MBE

Oxford, United Kingdom, February 22, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About "Get In Touch: With Your MAS Market":Marketing, Advertising and Selling are essential for the success of any business. Some people see them as one and the same but they are separate processes that need to be learned and applied with energy and confidence to ensure a healthy profit for the owner and the company.Author Peter Bull takes the reader on a clear, step-by-step guide on how to maximise the benefits of products or services to attract all the right customers.This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (102 pages)Dimensions 12.85 x 0.58 x 19.84 cmPaperback ISBN-13 9781800944923Kindle eBook ASIN B0BTTF2NXWAmazon URL: https://mybook.to/GINTMASPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023About Peter Bull MBEPeter Bull has taught marketing to start-ups in the industrial sector for 12 years, has an MBE for services to charities and is a two-time National award winner for fundraising.He instigated and helped develop one of the most intensive trade training programmes in the past 20 years and has written 11 practical self-help books, published and available now on Amazon.Peter is best positioned to bring the reader all the tools and expert advice on how to succeed in Marketing, Advertising and Selling to achieve a healthy profit.Other Books by Peter Bull MBE:Get In Touch: With Your Public VoiceGet It Touch: With Your Inner WealthGet In Touch: With Your Slimmer SelfGet In Touch: With Your UniverseGet In Touch: With Your Better Mental HealthGet In Touch: With Your Inner GeniusGet In Touch: With Your Inner QuizmasterGet In Touch: With Your Startup Building BusinessGet In Touch: With Your Talking HeadsGet In Touch: With Your Visual ThinkingAbout Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002