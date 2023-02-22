Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Get In Touch: With Your MAS Market: Marketing, Advertising, Selling," a Guide for Small Businesses by Peter Bull MBE
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Get In Touch: With Your MAS Market" by Peter Bull MBE.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Get In Touch: With Your MAS Market":
Marketing, Advertising and Selling are essential for the success of any business. Some people see them as one and the same but they are separate processes that need to be learned and applied with energy and confidence to ensure a healthy profit for the owner and the company.
Author Peter Bull takes the reader on a clear, step-by-step guide on how to maximise the benefits of products or services to attract all the right customers.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (102 pages)
Dimensions 12.85 x 0.58 x 19.84 cm
Paperback ISBN-13 9781800944923
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BTTF2NXW
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/GINTMAS
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Peter Bull MBE
Peter Bull has taught marketing to start-ups in the industrial sector for 12 years, has an MBE for services to charities and is a two-time National award winner for fundraising.
He instigated and helped develop one of the most intensive trade training programmes in the past 20 years and has written 11 practical self-help books, published and available now on Amazon.
Peter is best positioned to bring the reader all the tools and expert advice on how to succeed in Marketing, Advertising and Selling to achieve a healthy profit.
Other Books by Peter Bull MBE:
Get In Touch: With Your Public Voice
Get It Touch: With Your Inner Wealth
Get In Touch: With Your Slimmer Self
Get In Touch: With Your Universe
Get In Touch: With Your Better Mental Health
Get In Touch: With Your Inner Genius
Get In Touch: With Your Inner Quizmaster
Get In Touch: With Your Startup Building Business
Get In Touch: With Your Talking Heads
Get In Touch: With Your Visual Thinking
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Marketing, Advertising and Selling are essential for the success of any business. Some people see them as one and the same but they are separate processes that need to be learned and applied with energy and confidence to ensure a healthy profit for the owner and the company.
Author Peter Bull takes the reader on a clear, step-by-step guide on how to maximise the benefits of products or services to attract all the right customers.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (102 pages)
Dimensions 12.85 x 0.58 x 19.84 cm
Paperback ISBN-13 9781800944923
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BTTF2NXW
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/GINTMAS
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Peter Bull MBE
Peter Bull has taught marketing to start-ups in the industrial sector for 12 years, has an MBE for services to charities and is a two-time National award winner for fundraising.
He instigated and helped develop one of the most intensive trade training programmes in the past 20 years and has written 11 practical self-help books, published and available now on Amazon.
Peter is best positioned to bring the reader all the tools and expert advice on how to succeed in Marketing, Advertising and Selling to achieve a healthy profit.
Other Books by Peter Bull MBE:
Get In Touch: With Your Public Voice
Get It Touch: With Your Inner Wealth
Get In Touch: With Your Slimmer Self
Get In Touch: With Your Universe
Get In Touch: With Your Better Mental Health
Get In Touch: With Your Inner Genius
Get In Touch: With Your Inner Quizmaster
Get In Touch: With Your Startup Building Business
Get In Touch: With Your Talking Heads
Get In Touch: With Your Visual Thinking
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories