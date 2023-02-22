Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Kevin" by S.M. Flanagan
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Kevin" by S.M. Flanagan.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Kevin":
Kevin Nally was a decadent teenager growing up in society. He lived a sinful life and watched video nasties. One day he was invited to a witch's house. There he met her witch coven. Kevin was possessed.
Going insane, Kevin ended up having a nervous breakdown. He was admitted to a hospital psychiatric ward.
After his eventual discharge, Kevin had a relapse… another nervous breakdown. This time he fought for his deliverance, redemption and salvation. He was converted to a Christian and was bestowed with a great gift. A charismatic talent. His life was transformed from darkness to light...
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (40 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.25 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800945005 / 9781800945067
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BVD5MVZG
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/KEVIN
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
Other Books by S.M. Flanagan
Last Night
Wedding Values
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
