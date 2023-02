Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Kevin" by S.M. Flanagan

Oxford, United Kingdom, February 22, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About "Kevin":Kevin Nally was a decadent teenager growing up in society. He lived a sinful life and watched video nasties. One day he was invited to a witch's house. There he met her witch coven. Kevin was possessed.Going insane, Kevin ended up having a nervous breakdown. He was admitted to a hospital psychiatric ward.After his eventual discharge, Kevin had a relapse… another nervous breakdown. This time he fought for his deliverance, redemption and salvation. He was converted to a Christian and was bestowed with a great gift. A charismatic talent. His life was transformed from darkness to light...This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:Paperback (40 pages)Dimensions 13.97 x 0.25 x 21.59 cmISBN-13 9781800945005 / 9781800945067Kindle eBook ASIN B0BVD5MVZGAmazon URL: https://mybook.to/KEVINPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023Other Books by S.M. FlanaganLast NightWedding ValuesAbout Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002