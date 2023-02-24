Author D. Fuller Smith’s New Book, "The Disciples," Reveals the Unintended Consequences That Can Happen When Two Boys Achieve Everything That They Thought They Wanted

Recent release “The Disciples,” from Page Publishing author D. Fuller Smith, is a captivating story of two young men who get drawn into a world of corruption and greed by their thirst for wealth and fortune. Together, they'll witness the fallout of their misguided judgements, and face the aftermath of their actions.