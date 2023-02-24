Author D. Fuller Smith’s New Book, "The Disciples," Reveals the Unintended Consequences That Can Happen When Two Boys Achieve Everything That They Thought They Wanted
Recent release “The Disciples,” from Page Publishing author D. Fuller Smith, is a captivating story of two young men who get drawn into a world of corruption and greed by their thirst for wealth and fortune. Together, they'll witness the fallout of their misguided judgements, and face the aftermath of their actions.
Tucson, AZ, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- D. Fuller Smith, who draws inspiration from all forms of art he finds himself around each day, has completed his new book, “The Disciples”: a thrilling story of two friends who chase after their dreams of money and power and quickly realize the mistake they’ve made in doing so.
“Vanessa Gonzalez was given a wonderful gift by a bad man,” writes Smith. “Her gift was Sam and she raised Sam as both his loving mother as well as an erstwhile father figure. Sam grew to be a young man that she was proud to have raised.
“Carmine Rostintoni was raised in a hostile world where the anger of his father ruled. Although raised by what he deemed a small man, Carmine had big dreams. Samuel Luscious took notice of Carmine’s dreams of wealth and power then planted an idea that turned an afterschool business into a functioning network.
“Sam and Carmine were the first two disciples, the first two with the idea to make the rest of the disciples rich and powerful. Sam and Carmine were the first two disciples to see what nightmares awaited them once their dreams had been met.”
Published by Page Publishing, D. Fuller Smith’s poignant tale takes readers on a thought-provoking ride, exploring how greed can corrupt even the most innocent of souls. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Smith weaves a profoundly character-driven story that is sure to stay with readers long after its thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Disciples” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
