Author Earl Sanders’s New Book, "The Savage Chronicles 3: Thomas Savage," Follows a Young Quaker Who Must Make an Important Decision as a Revolution Quickly Approaches

Recent release “The Savage Chronicles 3: Thomas Savage,” from Covenant Books author Earl Sanders, continues the story of the Savage family as they help a slave couple to freedom despite the dangers this brings. Meanwhile, as war threatens to break out between the English and the Colonists, young Thomas Savage will have to make a choice of whether or not he will marry outside of his Quaker religion.