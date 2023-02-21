Author Earl Sanders’s New Book, "The Savage Chronicles 3: Thomas Savage," Follows a Young Quaker Who Must Make an Important Decision as a Revolution Quickly Approaches
Recent release “The Savage Chronicles 3: Thomas Savage,” from Covenant Books author Earl Sanders, continues the story of the Savage family as they help a slave couple to freedom despite the dangers this brings. Meanwhile, as war threatens to break out between the English and the Colonists, young Thomas Savage will have to make a choice of whether or not he will marry outside of his Quaker religion.
Greer, SC, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Earl Sanders, a veteran with both European and Cherokee ancestry who holds a PhD in history from the University of Southern California with emphasis on the U.S. and on Colonial Latin America, has completed his new book, “The Savage Chronicles 3: Thomas Savage: An Historical Romance”: a captivating historical fiction that continues on the saga of the Savage family and the author’s epic “The Savage Chronicles” series.
“In the course of time, the Savage family relocates to the coastal Perquimans area of what will become a part of North Carolina, continuing in the farming of tobacco. Then, in the mid-eighteenth century, Thomas Savage's family further relocates to the central part of the colony, a place called Harpers Crossroads,” writes Sanders. “As in the family's past, this is sadly not a time that permits peace and forbearance.
“The Savage family, as faithful Quakers, do not own black slaves. When an escaped slave couple appears on their land, they face the challenging decision: return the slaves to their cruel owner or find sanctuary for them.
“One solution is to lead them to safety among Indian friends. These Indians, the Nansemond Algonquians, are friends of Thomas and his family who grew up playing with them as children, as did their early Virginia forebears.
“In the midst of helping the slaves, the family is attacked by marauders. For a family that does not believe in firearms, how can the family protect itself? And Thomas finds himself in a romantic quandary: The girl he loves is Anglican, and he wrestles with the prospects of marrying outside the faith.
“In the midst of these challenges, a battle looms between the English army and patriots at Guilford courthouse. Does Thomas join with patriots to end English rule or stick with his Quaker principles?
“In a time of such turmoil and danger, one wonders how it is possible for love to succeed.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Earl Sanders’s thrilling tale is partly inspired by the author’s own ancestry and takes readers on an unforgettable journey that brings Revolutionary era America to life. Expertly paced and character-driven, readers will find themselves on the edge of their seats as Thomas grapples with whether or not to follow his heart and marry the woman he loves, all while the threat of war looms on the horizon.
Readers can purchase “The Savage Chronicles 3: Thomas Savage: An Historical Romance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
