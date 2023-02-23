Author H. K. Stetson’s New Book, "Solid Light," is a Rich Connection Between French History and Real Science Blended with Religious History and Science Fiction
Recent release “Solid Light,” from Covenant Books author H. K. Stetson, is a portrayal of how evil works and how good overcomes evil, using Edward Joseph Rousselle’s story of fulfilling the penance given to one of Joan of Arc’s inquisitors, which has been passed down through male heirs of his bloodline.
Woodville, AL, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- H. K. Stetson, a retired research analyst and software engineer who contracted to NASA Marshall Space Flight Center to work on the Space Shuttle, International Space Station, and Ares rocket program, has completed his new book, “Solid Light”: a deeply captivating and mesmerizing love story with a historical and scientific background.
Author H. K. Stetson received the Space Flight Awareness Honoree Award, the Astronauts Personal Achievement Award (Silver Snoopy), and the NASA Exceptional Public Service Medal. His technical innovations have been published by the IEEE, AIAA, and the space operations community. He also received the Selective Service System’s 20-Year Service Medal. He was also an avid skydiver and static line and free-fall instructor with 3650 jumps in twenty-eight years. He is a Vietnam-era US Army veteran. He is now fully retired.
Stetson writes, “It was three in the morning, and Pierre Gaston was sitting in his patrol car watching the night sky, smoking a Gitanes cigarette. It was a quiet night in Rouen, France, unusually quiet, thought Pierre. He had just finished a small sandwich and, with his cigarette, was enjoying the evening chill with the window down, casually blowing the smoke out the window. The moonless night made the stars seem so bright he just couldn’t take his eyes off the night sky. Pierre, a sergeant in the local gendarme, didn’t usually like a night watch. But the night view this night was mesmerizing. He hadn’t been on a night shift in years. Only this night he volunteered for one of his men whose wife was expecting a newborn. He was a well-groomed man of short stature, with black hair and brown eyes, and his past military manner was carried on to his career in the gendarme. His thoughts wandered from the amount of stars to the wonderment of their distance from earth.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, H. K. Stetson’s new book invites readers to follow Edward Joseph Rousselle as he fulfills the penance given to one of Joan’s inquisitors that are passed down to his male heirs and how the earth is finally dealt with and its new beginning. And in the end, it’s a love story.
Readers can purchase “Solid Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
