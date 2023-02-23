Author B. Casey and Illustrator Riley Weisenmiller’s New Book, "If Everyday Things Had Wings," is a Charming Tale That Encourages Imaginative and Inventive Thinking
Recent release “If Everyday Things Had Wings,” from Covenant Books author B. Casey and illustrator Riley Weisenmiller, is an enthralling story of a young boy whose vibrant imagination helps him think up situations that would arise if he could fit objects in his life with wings in order to travel the world. Each invention becomes more extravagant, pushing the limits of what he can think up next.
New York, NY, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- B. Casey, a proud father, and illustrator Riley Weisenmiller have completed their new book, “If Everyday Things Had Wings”: a charming tale of a young boy who imagines how different and incredible his life would be if certain objects in his house were fitted with wings to whisk him off to faraway places.
“A young boy with a giant imagination asks himself, ‘What if everyday things had wings?’” writes Casey. “From there this story takes flight. Each page shares a fun and colorful adventure for young readers to enjoy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, B. Casey and Riley Weisenmiller’s new book is inspired by Casey’s desire to encourage young readers to use one’s imaginations to explore the world around oneself. Together with Weisenmiller’s vivid artwork, Casey’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, inviting them back to relive this riveting adventure over and over again.
Readers can purchase “If Everyday Things Had Wings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
