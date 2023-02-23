Author B. Casey and Illustrator Riley Weisenmiller’s New Book, "If Everyday Things Had Wings," is a Charming Tale That Encourages Imaginative and Inventive Thinking

Recent release “If Everyday Things Had Wings,” from Covenant Books author B. Casey and illustrator Riley Weisenmiller, is an enthralling story of a young boy whose vibrant imagination helps him think up situations that would arise if he could fit objects in his life with wings in order to travel the world. Each invention becomes more extravagant, pushing the limits of what he can think up next.