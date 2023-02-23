Author Cynthia West Abbott’s New Book, "Forever Loved," Centers Around One Family's Struggles Throughout the Years and How Their Relationship with God Gave Them Strength
Recent release “Forever Loved: Millie of Mountain Creek,” from Covenant Books author Cynthia West Abbott, centers around the author's ancestors Millie and Thomas, whose marriage is full of both blessings and trials. Set against the backdrop of the Civil War, the West family will rediscover their faith and rely on each other and God to see them through.
Oxford, NC, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia West Abbott, who has been teaching high school English for over thirty years, has completed her new book, “Forever Loved: Millie of Mountain Creek”: a gripping tale that centers around the marriage of young Millie to a blacksmith farmer, and the challenges and heartache they and their family face throughout the years, leading them to place their faith in the Lord.
“Thomas West, a blacksmith farmer in Granville County, North Carolina, wins the heart of the lovely Millie Currin, whose stepmother feels the young man is far beneath their family both socially and economically,” writes Abbott. “At last marrying in 1838, Thomas and Millie inherit his grandfather’s old farm, raise a family, and endure the hardship of having two of their sons serve as soldiers in the Civil War. The couple and their children face trials of their faith and the pains of loss; however, they learn to trust in God and His plan of salvation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cynthia West Abbott’s new book is a continuation of Abbott’s other novel “Forever Loved: Sarah of Swan Point” and continues the story of the author’s real-life ancestors. Through her extensive research and expertly paced storytelling style, Abbott crafts a spellbinding character-driven tale that brings real history to life for readers to experience firsthand.
Readers can purchase “Forever Loved: Millie of Mountain Creek” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
