Author Cynthia West Abbott’s New Book, "Forever Loved," Centers Around One Family's Struggles Throughout the Years and How Their Relationship with God Gave Them Strength

Recent release “Forever Loved: Millie of Mountain Creek,” from Covenant Books author Cynthia West Abbott, centers around the author's ancestors Millie and Thomas, whose marriage is full of both blessings and trials. Set against the backdrop of the Civil War, the West family will rediscover their faith and rely on each other and God to see them through.