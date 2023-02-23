Author Roxianne Brown’s New Book, "Little Spunky Trouble: Book 2," is a Delightful Story About Spunky the Chipmunk and All His Remarkable Adventures
Recent release “Little Spunky Trouble: Book 2,” from Covenant Books author Roxianne Brown, is an adorable new children’s book that follows Spunky the chipmunk and all his friends as they embark on a wondrous journey.
New York, NY, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Roxianne Brown, a poet and author, has completed her new book, “Little Spunky Trouble: Book 2”: a children’s tale that follows Spunky and his friends as they find the magic in life.
Author Roxianne Brown opens her book, writing, “Spunky the chipmunk lived with his family in the root of the thickest oak tree deep in the Clarksville Greenway. A relative many times removed from the fox squirrels, they are known as ground squirrels, as they prefer the ground to tall trees. As a young pup growing up, Spunky always seems to find trouble, or it could be said that trouble finds him.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Roxianne Brown’s new book follows the adventures of Spunky the chipmunk. Spunky lives in a magical place with many remarkable things. He soon finds himself embarking on a once in a lifetime journey all around his great home. He meets up with old friends and even makes some new ones. Young readers will learn all about life and God right alongside Spunky.
Brown hopes to write inspiring and righteous stories for children, “Roxianne composes sweet, fun, and action-packed Christian children’s stories that are filled with clever and fearless characters unlike Roxi who, in real life, is afraid of bees, trees, and things with teeth.” All of Spunky’s experiences bring young readers into a new and exciting world where learning is sure to take place.
Readers can purchase “Little Spunky Trouble: Book 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
