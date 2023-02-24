Author Lou M. Hayes’s New Book, "Jesus's Bread," Shares the Author’s Faithful Journey of Strengthening Her Powerful Connection with God
Recent release “Jesus's Bread,” from Covenant Books author Lou M. Hayes, describes genuine, authentic encounters that God carried her through, strengthening her relationship with Him.
Columbia, SC, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lou M. Hayes, a Sunday school teacher, wife, and mother who has a strong religious background, has completed her new book, “Jesus's Bread”: a powerful narrative that shares the way God carried the author through the highs and lows of her life.
Author Lou M. Hayes has an undergraduate degree in liberal studies from Morris College, Sumter, South Carolina, and a master’s in rehabilitation counseling from South Carolina State University—Orangeburg, South Carolina. She also attended Cambridge College in Augusta, Georgia, in school media and Erskine Theological Seminary in Columbia, South Carolina, which mandated her to become a full-time ambassador for Christ.
Author Lou M. Hayes writes, “When I was about eight years old, the Lord was preparing me for this mission. It will take another book to express to you the steps in which the Lord orchestrated my entire life to this point, to write and share these priceless encounters with the world. Since I was in the third grade, I never liked books and never liked to write or read. To easily sum it up, I never liked school! To make a long story short, grade school, middle school, high school, college, and even doing graduate school, I never liked books.”
She continues, “Now, I live by this book daily because I know without any shadow of a doubt it came from God. I tested it and researched it not knowing that everything He showed me lined up with His Word. These visitations shocked me tremendously after studying His Word. This book is a must; it will increase your faith as well as bless you spiritually, mentally, and physically. It even will help you financially. Trust not me but trust God! All these revelations came from Him. I am trying not to add and not to take away from this book to impress my readers. I am giving to you how Jesus Christ gave it to me. To the best of my ability, I will not fake this, because this book or message is truly from God because if not, I will have to reap whatever I sow. Glory Be to God!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lou M. Hayes’s new book leaves readers moved with compassion, spiritual awareness, and the mighty works of God.
Readers can purchase “Jesus's Bread” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
