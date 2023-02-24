Author Leora Morris Trevor’s New Book, "Simon's Apprentice," Follows a Group of Young Villagers Who Must Pass a Difficult Test to be Chosen as Their Village's Next Leader
Recent release “Simon's Apprentice,” from Covenant Books author LeOra Morris Trevor, is a stirring tale that centers around a series of tasks put together by Simon, the leader of a peaceful village who seeks a successor in his old age. A group of young villagers set out to meet his demands in the hopes of studying under Simon to one day lead the village as he does.
Prescott Valley, AZ, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LeOra Morris Trevor, who lives in Prescott, Arizona, with her husband, their fat cat Ollie, and a sweet pit bull-lab mix named Buster, has completed her new book, “Simon's Apprentice”: a charming story of an aging village leader who puts forth a test that will determine who his apprentice and the heir to his title shall be.
Morris Trevor begins her tale, “One late spring day, Simon, who was the leader of his small village, set out on a walk through the hillside to admire all the new flowers that were just beginning to peek up through the ground. His village was nestled amongst a beautiful lush green valley surrounded by towering white-capped mountains. Simon had always been a strong and fair leader, tall in stature, and very beloved by his people. Now at his advancing age, he was a bit on the portly side but still considered handsome with his dark hair and green eyes. The gray that was rapidly appearing in his hair made him look wise.
“He wanted to be alone on the trail today to think about a certain problem he was struggling with. Simon was getting on in years, and he had no heir to pass the stewardship of king and ruler for his people. He and his wife were never blessed with children, and she had died several years ago. He needed a solution to this problem immediately as he needed time to teach someone. He needed an apprentice.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, LeOra Morris Trevor’s new book is a delightful adventure that will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages as they follow along on each participant's quest to fulfill Simon’s test. Full of suspense and excitement, young readers are sure to want to revisit “Simon’s Apprentice” over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Simon's Apprentice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
