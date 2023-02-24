Author Leora Morris Trevor’s New Book, "Simon's Apprentice," Follows a Group of Young Villagers Who Must Pass a Difficult Test to be Chosen as Their Village's Next Leader

Recent release “Simon's Apprentice,” from Covenant Books author LeOra Morris Trevor, is a stirring tale that centers around a series of tasks put together by Simon, the leader of a peaceful village who seeks a successor in his old age. A group of young villagers set out to meet his demands in the hopes of studying under Simon to one day lead the village as he does.